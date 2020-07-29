Closure Planned for Ramp from PA Turnpike to Route 283 EB in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County

Detour associated with Route 283 reconstruction project

Harrisburg, PA – The ramp from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to eastbound Route 283 in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, is scheduled to be closed this Wednesday night. A contractor plans to pave the ramp as part of the Route 283 reconstruction project.

The contractor will close the ramp at approximately 8 PM Wednesday, July 29, and reopen it at 6 AM Thursday, July 30.

There will be a detour. Motorists wishing to access eastbound Route 283 from the turnpike should travel northbound on Interstate 283 to Exit 2 (Route 441), turn left onto Route 441, then turn left onto southbound Interstate 283 and follow it to the exit to eastbound Route 283.

This work is part of an $89.4 million project being conducted by Hempt Bros., Inc. of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, to rebuild six miles of Route 283 as well as the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Union Street, and Vine Street interchanges. Work began in the spring of 2017 with rehabilitation of the three structures that carry Newberry Road, Union Street, and Vine Street over Route 283. Westbound Route 283 was rebuilt in 2018 and Eastbound Route 283 was reconstructed in 2019. Final paving is currently being performed.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

