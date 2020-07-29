Beam Setting Planned on Route 124 (Mount Rose Avenue) Bridge Over I-83 in Springettsbury Township, York County

​I-83 traffic to be detoured around the bridge

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that its contractor is tentatively scheduled to set beams this week on the Route 124 (Mount Rose Avenue) Bridge over Interstate 83 Northbound and Southbound.

Work setting Span 1 will begin at 11 PM tomorrow, Wednesday, July 29, and be completed at 5 AM Thursday, July 30. Work setting Span 2 will begin at 11 PM Friday, July 31, and be completed at 5 AM Saturday, August 1.

During the beam setting for Span 1, I-83 Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Market Street (Exit 19 A) towards Haines Road, make a right onto Route 124 Westbound, and take a left onto the I-83 Southbound on-ramp.

During the beam setting for Span 2, I-83 Northbound traffic will be detoured onto the Route 124 on-ramp (Exit 18) towards the Route 124/Haines Road Intersection where all northbound traffic will make a left onto Route 124 Westbound, followed by an immediate right onto the I-83 Northbound on-ramp. Traffic control devices will be installed accordingly for the duration of the detours.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

