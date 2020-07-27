When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Broncolin S.A. de C.V is voluntarily recalling all lots of Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol to the consumer level. The products are being recalled due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol).

Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure "could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning." To date, Broncolin S.A. de C.V. has not received any reports of adverse events related to the product in question.

The product is an alcohol-based hand sanitizer used to reduce bacteria that potentially cause disease when soap and water are not available and is packaged in 4 bottle sizes; 4.22 fl. oz. (125ml), 8.4 fl. oz. (250 ml), 16.9 fl. oz. (500 ml) and 33.8 fl. oz. (1 Liter). It is a clear plastic bottle with a pump or squeeze cap. All package sizes are labeled with a blue label identifying INBC Trading LLC 4404 Merle Drive, Austin, TX 78745 as the Importer/Distributor (see attachments). Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol was distributed by the importer/distributor between April 26, 2020 to May 18, 2020 , to wholesalers in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas and further distributed Nationwide in the USA.

Broncolin S.A. de C.V via INBC Trading LLC is notifying all US customers by email and is arranging for the return of all recalled products. Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have recalled Herbacil hand sanitizer, should stop using and return to the place of purchase.

Any questions regarding this recall can be directed to INBC Trading LLC at 1-512-241-9034 and/or handsanitizer@inbctrading.com, Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-5 pm CST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.