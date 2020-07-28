Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,281 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Secretary Gorbea on Federal Court Ruling to Suspend Witness/Notary Requirement to Vote by Mail

"As long as I am Secretary of State, I will fight to protect Rhode Island voters. Today's ruling is a victory for voting rights and public health. I thank the Court for delivering this decision in a timely manner.

I am appalled that the Republican National Committee is actively working to prevent Rhode Islanders from being able to vote safely and securely from their homes during this pandemic."

-Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea

"Mientras yo sea Secretaria de Estado, lucharé por proteger los derechos de los votantes de Rhode Island. La decisión de la corte hoydía es una victoria por los derechos de los votantes y una victoria por la salud pública. Agradezco que la Corte por rendir esta decisión con rapidez y de forma oportuna.

Es reprehensible que el Partido Nacional Republicano esté trabajando activamente para hacerle difícil a los votantes en Rhode Island poder ejercer su derecho al voto por voto ausente, de forma segura desde su casa durante esta pandemia."

-Secretaria de Estado Nellie Gorbea

You just read:

Statement by Secretary Gorbea on Federal Court Ruling to Suspend Witness/Notary Requirement to Vote by Mail

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.