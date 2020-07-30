Attorney Aaron Schlossberg Further Discusses the New York City Moratorium on Eviction Proceedings
Attorney Aaron Schlossberg Further Discusses the New York City Moratorium on Eviction Proceedings Due to the Coronavirus PandemicNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Aaron Schlossberg further discusses the New York City moratorium on eviction proceedings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The lives of New Yorkers have been drastically altered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The city was the heart of the pandemic in the United States for weeks, experiencing more than 30,000 deaths and almost 400,000 cases of the virus. Attorney Aaron Schlossberg recently explained that a number of changes were made to landlord and tenant negotiations as well. Attorney Aaron Schlossberg explained that the city put into place a moratorium on evictions, so landlords can't remove tenants for failing to pay rent due to this pandemic.
The city has practically been put on-hold for months now, and some who are out of work and facing characteristically high New York City rent prices, are finding it impossible to pay. Attorney Aaron Schlossberg explained that this moratorium on eviction proceedings has now been extended far through the month of August. Attorney Aaron Schlossberg added that this moratorium has also encouraged some landlords to use the security deposits they are holding in lieu of a traditional rental payment if needed.
However, Attorney Aaron Schlossberg explained that this is clearly not a long-term solution that is ideal for landlords or tenants. Landlords can go without pay for their properties, many of which still need to pay mortgages, and tenants can fall into holes of debt, making it even more difficult to recover.
"We fear that this could put tenants in some extremely difficult situations," Attorney Aaron Schlossberg said. "Skipping several months of paying rent could put them in thousands of dollars of debt when the moratorium is lifted in August."
Attorney Aaron Schlossberg explained that this coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented, and New Yorkers are doing everything possible to maintain some kind of normalcy. He noted that the situation is difficult for landlords and tenants alike, and finding a solution that works for everyone would be nearly impossible. Attorney Aaron Schlossberg added that if landlords are unable to pay their mortgages, they could face foreclosures, and we could see a major downfall in the real estate market. Attorney Aaron Schlossberg explained that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a financial disaster regarding rent and mortgages across the city.
Attorney Aaron Schlossberg is an expert on landlord-tenant conflicts, and he foresees a number of new landlord-tenant issues arising due to this pandemic. He hopes and foresees that both parties can find some sort of financial relief, so tenants can continue paying rent, landlords can continue paying mortgages, and the economy of the City of New York can stay afloat.
