Todos Medical Completes Acquisition of Breakthrough Diagnostics, Gains Full Rights to the Alzheimer’s Blood Diagnostic LymPro™ Test from Amarantus

/EIN News/ -- REHOVOT, Israel, and NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the remaining shares in Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc. from Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AMBS).



Todos now controls full development rights to the Alzheimer’s blood diagnostic LymPro Test™. LymPro measures cell cycle dysfunction in peripheral lymphocytes. Data announced in July 2019 revealed strong and statistically significant correlation between LymPro scores and amyloid PET neuroimaging cSUVR scores (r = -0.849; p = 0.00000216).

Concurrent with this announcement, Todos announced that it has completed a capital raise for gross proceeds of $2,000,000. A summary of the terms is available on Form 6-K filed on July, 28, 2020.

“We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition of this exciting asset, which has been valued at $136 million by an independent third-party valuation firm retained by the Todos’ Board of Directors,” said Daniel Hirsch, Chief Financial Officer of Todos. “With this asset now fully in our portfolio, and with the expected cash flow from our COVID-19 testing business, we believe we can continue to increase the value of LymPro as we bring it to market through our emerging U.S. and international sales channels. Additionally, because we are seeing a number of complications after recovery from COVID-19, we believe it is prudent to begin monitoring patients for early warning signs of disease, including Alzheimer’s and cancer. If early pathology emerges, it will potentially be more treatable than if found later in the course of disease.”

A description of the terms of the acquisition is available on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 28, 2020.

About LymPro Test

The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Through Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc., its joint venture with Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AMBS), Todos is also actively involved with the development of blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Todos expected to complete the remaining unowned interest in Breakthrough in the third quarter of 2020.

Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Todos, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Corona Diagnostics LLC, has formed strategic partnerships with Meridian Health, Moto-Para Foundation, Emerald Organic Products, Inc.’s (OTC: EMOR) subsidiaries Carie.com and Bonsa Health to help deploy COVID-19 testing in the United States.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

