AeroGarden Debuts Three New Models Making Safe, Homegrown Food Easy and Accessible for All

Nation’s Most Popular Smart, In-Home Gardens Debuts Two Brand New Farm Models and Re-Imagined 3-Pod Sprout, Featuring Sleek Modern Design, Enhanced Features and Amazing Growing Results

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, AeroGarden, the world’s leading manufacturer of indoor garden systems, will introduce the Farm 12 and Farm 12 XL, raising the bar for fully-contained, no-mess hydroponic systems. Requiring no sun, soil, or outdoor space, these 12-pod gardens allow anyone to grow herbs, salads, and veggies, 365 days a year.



An expansion to AeroGarden’s existing Farm 24 collection, the altogether new Farm 12 and Farm 12 XL boast a streamlined look and slim footprint while providing the size and height to grow taller plants like tomatoes and peppers quickly and easily. Offering half a dozen tech enhancements like fully dimmable lights, ‘Vacation Mode’ and connected home capability with Amazon Alexa, the new systems make it even easier to grow anything you can imagine.

Non-GMO pre-seeded pods sprout in days, harvest in weeks and last for months, with a 100% germination guarantee. The Farm 12 and the Farm 12 XL will be available at AeroGarden.com and BestBuy.com beginning in early October, starting at $595.

"Our high output Farm gardens have become incredibly popular, especially as consumers become even more interested in growing safe, healthy food at home,” said Paul Rabaut, Director of Marketing for AeroGarden. “The addition of the Farm 12, with its ability to fit more easily into more places in the home without sacrificing efficacy, is an exciting new way to experience our product.”

Additionally, AeroGarden has updated its popular 3-pod Sprout model in both style and function. The brand’s smallest self-contained, self-sustained garden now features a sleeker modern shape, quieter and more efficient water pump, an improved grow light, and an enhanced user interface.

"We strive to give everyone, regardless of square footage, the chance to have year-round access to homegrown herbs and veggies. The Sprout might be our smallest garden, but it still delivers amazing harvests. We’ve brought the quality of the design and the consumer experience up to par with the growing results,” said Rabaut.

All AeroGarden smart gardens use proprietary technology that helps consumers grow fresh herbs, vegetables and more indoors, year-round, with no dirt, no weeds and no green thumb needed.

Since introducing the first AeroGarden in March 2006, AeroGrow has expanded its product line to include multiple gardens with different price points and consumer benefits. AeroGarden also offers a variety of products for use in its gardens, including Seed Pod Kits, Grow Lights, liquid nutrients and accessory products. In addition to AeroGarden.com, AeroGarden products are widely available online and at a variety of retailers including Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macys, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Home Depot.

About AeroGrow International, Inc.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, AeroGrow International, Inc. is the leader in the rapidly growing indoor gardening category. AeroGardens allow anyone to grow farmer's market fresh herbs, salad greens, tomatoes and other vegetables, flowers and more, indoors, all year-round, so simply and easily that no green thumb is required.

For more information, visit http://www.AeroGarden.com

