Sportsman’s Warehouse Promotes Bowhunting with The Outdoor Group Sponsorship on Archery Hunting Show, “Respect the Game,” starts 12/28/2020

/EIN News/ -- WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, recently signed an agreement with The Outdoor Group, LLC, www.togllc.com, to sponsor the popular archery hunting show, “Respect the Game,” for one year starting December 28, 2020.



“’Respect the Game’ is an action-packed show that focuses predominantly on bowhunting big as well as small game,” states Larry McCoy, The Outdoor Group Marketing/Media Director. “The show is unique because it focuses on various products’ influence on hunting success rather than focusing on television personalities. ‘Respect the Game’ offers an approachable, engaging format for every day hunters to learn from archery experts through watching the experts’ real-life hunting experiences. With its high-quality production, it takes reality television to the next level. Sportsman’s Warehouse is the perfect partner, and we are looking forward to our new partnership in the year ahead.”

The show airs on The Sportsman’s Channel, The Hunt Channel, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook and reaches approximately 32 million homes.

“We chose to work with The Outdoor Group because they are well-known worldwide in the development and manufacturing of premium quality archery and hunting equipment,” states Jared Tanner, Sportsman’s Warehouse Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce. “With our new sponsorship on ‘Respect the Game’, bowhunters and outdoor enthusiasts can see our products on real hunts and then explore the very same items on our website and in our physical stores nationwide.”

“Respect the Game” airs on Tuesday evenings at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time; more information is available at https://www.thesportsmanchannel.com/show/respect-the-game/82020.

For more information about Sportsman’s Warehouse, visit www.sportsmans.com.



About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

