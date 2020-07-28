Content Area Standards | Nebraska Department of Education

Nebraska Revised Statute 79-760.01 requires the Nebraska State Board of Education to “adopt measurable academic content standards for at least the grade levels required for statewide assessment.” Those standards shall cover the subject areas of reading, writing, mathematics, science, and social studies, and the State Board of Education shall develop a plan to review and update standards for those subject areas every seven years.

In addition to the content area standards required by statute, the Nebraska Department of Education has developed content area standards for fine arts, physical education, health education, and world languages, as well as course-based standards for Career and Technical Education. Although not required by law, these content area standards provide a framework for quality teaching and learning for all content areas.

A Content Area Standards Revision Timeline has been developed and includes a tentative timeline for the review and revision of all content area standards. The timeline includes the following assumptions:

The review and revision of content area standards will be completed by the end of the seven-year cycle.

The review and revision process may take up to 1.5 years to complete.

Most review and revision processes will begin in the fall and be completed by the following fall.

Pursuant to Nebraska Revised Statute 79-7601.02, school districts will have one year to adopt the state-approved content area standards or adopt content area standards deemed as equal to or more rigorous than the state-approved content area standards for reading and writing (English Language Arts), mathematics, science, and social studies.

School districts are encouraged to adopt the state-approved standards in other content areas (fine arts, physical education, health education, and world languages) within one year of being adopted by the State Board of Education.

Career and Technical Education content area standards will be reviewed and revised on a five-year cycle in order to remain current with occupational demands/standards.

Download the Standards Revision Timeline for all content areas. If you have questions or need more information, please contact Dr. Cory Epler, Chief Academic Officer (cory.epler@nebraska.gov).

Content Area Standards (NSCAS Tested)

English Language Arts

On September 5, 2014, the Nebraska State Board of Education adopted Nebraska’s College and Career Ready Standards for English Language Arts.

Other formats and the 2009 Nebraska ELA Standards are located on the English Language Arts Webpage.

Mathematics

On September 4, 2015, the Nebraska State Board of Education adopted Nebraska’s College and Career Ready Standards for Mathematics.

Other formats and the 2009 Nebraska Mathematics Standards are located on the Mathematics Education Webpage.

Science

On September 8, 2017, the Nebraska State Board of Education approved Nebraska’s College and Career Ready Standards for Science.

Other formats are located on the Science Education Webpage.

Content Area Standards (Non-NSCAS Tested)

Fine Arts

On March 4, 2014, the Nebraska State Board of Education adopted the Nebraska Fine Arts Standards.

Other formats are located on the Fine Arts Education Webpage.

Physical Education

On October 7, 2016, the Nebraska State Board of Education adopted the Nebraska Physical Education Standards.

The 2006 Nebraska Physical Education Essential Learnings are located on the Physical Education Webpage. The Health Education Standards and the Nebraska State Board of Education Policy for Coordinated School Health, are located on the Coordinated School Health Webpage.

Social Studies

On November 8, 2019, the Nebraska State Board of Education approved the Nebraska Social Studies Standards.

Other formats and the 2012 Nebraska Social Studies Standards are located on the Social Studies Education Webpage.

World Languages

On September 6, 2019, the Nebraska State Board of Education approved the Nebraska World Language Standards.

Other formats and implementation resources are located on the World Language Education Webpage.

Career Education Programs of Study and Career Field Course Standards

Career Education Programs of Study and Course Standards are located on the Career Education Standards Webpage. This includes Programs of Study and Course Standards within the following Career Fields:

Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources

Business, Marketing, and Management

Communication and Information Systems

Health Sciences

Human Sciences and Education

Skilled and Technical Sciences

In December 2018, the Nebraska State Board of Education approved content area standards for Business, Marketing, and Management. These standards will be linked from the Career Education Standards Website in the summer of 2019.

In November 2017, the Nebraska State Board of Education approved content area standards for the following Career Fields. These standards were linked to the Career Education Standards Website in the Summer of 2018.

English Language Proficiency Standards

In 2013, the Nebraska State Board of Education adopted the Nebraska English Language Proficiency (ELP) Standards. The ELP Standards highlight the critical language, knowledge about language, and skills using language that are necessary for English Language Learners (ELLs) to be successful in school.

Other information regarding the ELP Standards and the ELPA 21 Assessment is located on the Title III Homepage.