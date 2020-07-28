Nebraska Afterschool Conference | Nebraska Department of Education

The Get Connected 2020 Nebraska Afterschool Conference provides an opportunity to learn more about planning and implementing a quality afterschool or summer program. Sessions offered throughout the day target a variety of audiences including program leaders, program staff, teachers, school administrators, community partners, and others interested in afterschool and summer learning opportunities for children and youth.
Nebraska Afterschool Conference
