New York State Division of Community Services to Hold Public Hearing on Draft Community Services Block Grant State Plan on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

The New York State Division of Community Services will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at New York Department of State offices at 99 Washington Avenue in Albany, 65 Court Street in Buffalo and 123 William Street in New York City . The hearing is to allow interested members of the public to provide comments on the Department of State’s proposed Application and Plan for the New York State Community Services Block Grant Program for Federal Fiscal Years 2018 and 2019. The plan will eventually be sent to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on or before September 1, 2017. The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of the locations.

The public hearing will be recorded and will be posted for later viewing at http://www.youtube.com/user/nysdosvideos.

WHO: New York State Division of Community Services WHAT: Public Hearing to allow for public comment regarding the Department of State’s proposed Application and Plan for the New York State CSBG Program for Federal Fiscal Years 2018 and 2019 WHEN: Tuesday, July 18, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. WHERE: New York Department of State Offices: 99 Washington Avenue, 5th Floor, Conference Room 505, Albany, NY 12231 65 Court Street, 4th Floor Conference Room, Buffalo, NY 14202 123 William Street, 2nd Floor, Conference Room 231, New York, NY 10038

Federal CSBG funds are awarded to grantees in all counties of New York State. Community action agencies, community-based organization, and Indian tribes or tribal organizations received CSBG funds to provide advocacy, outreach, services and programs for economically disadvantaged persons in their local communities. Pursuant to 42 U.S.C. § 9908(e), this hearing will focus on the New York State Department of State’s proposed Application and Plan for the Community Services Block Grant Program for Federal Fiscal Years 2018 and 2019. The proposed Plan may be obtained from the Department of State website at http://www.dos.ny.gov/dcs/documents.htm.

Persons wishing to present testimony at the public hearing on the proposed Plan are requested to complete the Public Hearing Reply Form (available at http://www.dos.ny.gov/dcs/documents.htm) and mail or fax it to the Department of State, Division of Community Services or provide it by e-mail to dos.sm.dcs@dos.ny.gov on or before July 14, 2017.

Oral testimony will be limited to 10 minutes. In preparing the order of witnesses, the DOS will attempt to accommodate individual requests to speak at particular times in view of special circumstances. These requests should be made on the attached reply form or communicated to DOS staff as early as possible. In the absence of a request, witnesses will be scheduled in the order in which reply forms are postmarked. Five copies of any prepared testimony should be submitted at the hearing registration desk. DOS would appreciate advance receipt of prepared statements. Written comments on the proposed Plan may be submitted until the close of business on July 28, 2017.

