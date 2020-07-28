For Immediate Release:

New York State Cemetery Board to Meet on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Department of State offices in downtown Albany at 99 Washington Avenue.

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation and rules and regulations, director’s report, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. The public is welcome to attend.

WHO: New York State Cemetery Board WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Friday, July 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. WHERE: New York Department of State Offices One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue 11th Floor, Room 1112 Albany, NY 12231

This meeting will be streamed live at http://161.11.132.60/tcs/?id=2c585e16-7ab1-4a99-9999-b1840598d1d9 and will also be available for later viewing at http://www.dos.ny.gov/cmty/openmeetingdocs/index.html

