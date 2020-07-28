New York Department of State will hold a public meeting of Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 10:30 a.m.

For Immediate Release:

DOS Holds a Meeting of Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee

The New York Department of State will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. regarding the appearance enhancement profession, which includes licensing for nail specialty, nail specialty trainee, cosmetology, waxing, natural hair styling and esthetics. The meeting will take place at the following locations: 99 Washington Avenue, conference room 505, Albany; 65 Court Street, conference room 208, Buffalo; and, 123 William Street, conference room 231, New York City. The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of these locations. The meeting will be webcast live at http://161.11.132.60/tcs/?id=10e4511f-9c1e-4ea5-9d5f-19088843f00f

The Department’s Division of Licensing Services issues licenses to persons in these professions, and the Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee advises the Department on adoption of rules and regulations relating to this discipline.

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Adaiha Murdock at Adaiha.Murdock@dos.ny.gov or 518-408-4750.

