For Immediate Release:

May 3, 2018

NYS DIVISION OF CONSUMER PROTECTION ISSUES ALERT REGARDING POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS TOY CAR SET

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) today urged the federal government to recall a toy known as the MOD Modified Street Runner.

As part of its responsibilities, the DCP conducts product research and testing and enforces New York’s Children’s Product Safety and Recall Effectiveness Act. Testing found that the MOD Modified Street Runner failed to comply with federal mechanical hazard standards. The MOD Modify Street Runner consists of four race cars in a variety of colors, and a modifier (launcher). The toy is designed, packaged and marketed to children ages three and older. The hazard presents when pressure is applied to the body of the toy cars, causing the cars to break apart exposing a sharp point that can cause a laceration injury.

The DCP notified the retailer where the item was purchased (Dollar N Things located in Colonie Center in Albany) and requested the item be removed from shelves. The retailer complied and identified the manufacturer, OKK Trading (a/k/a OKK Toys) in Los Angeles.

The DCP contacted the manufacturer, shared its findings and called upon OKK Toys to voluntarily recall the product. While OKK Toys asserted it had laboratory reports to support the stability of the MOD Modified Street Runner, it complied with the DCP and voluntarily agreed to discontinue the sale of the toy in New York State. OKK Toys also identified 12 other retailers in the State that purchased the MOD Modified Street Runner. The DCP is contacting these retailers to warn them of the hazard and seek their discontinuance of the sale of the toy.

“This toy poses an unacceptable risk of causing a cut during routine play,” said New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “I commend Dollar N Things and OKK Toys for voluntarily committing to cease the sale of this dangerous toy in New York. It is imperative that government and businesses work together to continue to protect New York’s children from marketplace hazards.”

Accordingly, the Division has asked the federal United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to command a national recall of this hazardous product.

Anyone who possesses the MOD Modified Street Runner may dispose of the toy by simply throwing it in the garbage, or they can choose to set it aside in a safe area away from children and await any future recall instructions, which may or may not include a refund component, depending on action taken by the CPSC.

Hazards in children’s products are often latent and unfortunately not known until someone is hurt. Accordingly, the DCP urges consumers to follow simple safety tips when shopping to best ensure the toys purchased are safe for children:

Always purchase age-appropriate toys.

Read labels carefully and take note of all warnings.

Keep toys in good condition and dispose of broken toys or repair them right away.

Make sure any fabric toys are labeled as flame-resistant or flame-retardant.

Consumers interested in toy safety and recalls may contact the DCP Helpline at 800-697-1220, Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm. Learn more at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection, @NYSConsumer and Facebook.

