The New York State Department of State Hosts a meeting of the State Fire Prevention and Building Code Council on Tuesday May 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE STATE FIRE PREVENTION AND BUILDING CODE COUNCIL
A meeting of the STATE FIRE PREVENTION AND BUILDING CODE COUNCIL will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday May 15, 2018 at the following locations, via videoconferencing:
|WHO:
|State Fire Prevention and Building Code Council
|WHAT:
|Public Meeting of the Code Council
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.
|WHERE:
|The Department of State Offices, 99 Washington Avenue, Albany, New York, in Conference Room 505;
123 William Street, New York, New York, in Conference Room 231;
65 Court Street, Buffalo, New York, in Conference Room 208.
The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of the locations. The meeting will be available for later viewing at http://www.youtube.com/user/nysdosvideos
Should you require further information, please contact Gerard Hathaway at 518-486-6990 or; e-mail: Gerard.Hathaway@dos.ny.gov.
