New York Department of State Hosts Meeting of Albany Regional Board of Review on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 9:15 a.m.
A meeting of the New York State Department of State’s Albany Regional Board of Review will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. at the Department of State, One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue, 5th Floor, Albany, NY. The public has the right to attend the meeting.
|WHO:
|The New York Department of State’s Albany Regional Board of Review
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 9:15 a.m.
|WHERE:
|New York State Department of State One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue 5th Floor Conference Room 505 Albany, NY 12210
For Logistics contact Neil Collier at (518-474-4073) or via email at Neil.Collier@dos.ny.gov
