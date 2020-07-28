For Immediate Release:

May 1, 2018

New York Department of State Hosts Meeting of Albany Regional Board of Review on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 9:15 a.m.

A meeting of the New York State Department of State’s Albany Regional Board of Review will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. at the Department of State, One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue, 5th Floor, Albany, NY. The public has the right to attend the meeting.

For Logistics contact Neil Collier at (518-474-4073) or via email at Neil.Collier@dos.ny.gov

###