For Immediate Release: May 8, 2018 Contact: 518-486-9844 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York Department of State Hosts Meeting of Syracuse Regional Board of Review on Thursday May 17, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

A meeting of the New York State Department of State’s Syracuse Regional Board of Review will be held on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. at the Hughes State Office Building in Syracuse, NY. The public has the right to attend the meeting.

WHAT: Syracuse Regional Board of Review
WHEN: Thursday, May 17, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Hughes State Office Building 333 East Washington Street 1st Floor Main Hearing Room Syracuse, NY 13202

 

For Logistics contact Neil Collier at (518-474-4073) or via email at Neil.Collier@dos.ny.gov

