New York Department of State Hosts Meeting of Long Island Regional Board of Review on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the New York Department of State’s Long Island Regional Board of Review will be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at the Perry B. Duryea III State Office Building in Hauppauge, NY. The public has the right to attend the meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Perry B. Duryea III State Office Building 250 Veterans Memorial Highway 4th Floor, Conference Room 4A9A Hauppauge, NY

For logistics contact Neil Collier at (518-474-4073) or via email at Neil.Collier@dos.ny.gov

