June 12, 2018212-417-5801 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Department of State offices in downtown Albany at 99 Washington Avenue.

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation and rules and regulations, director’s annual report, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. The public is welcome to attend.

WHO: New York State Cemetery Board WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. WHERE: New York Department of State Offices One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue Room 1112 Albany, NY 12231

This meeting will be available for live viewing at: http://161.11.132.60/tcs/?id=b104a0b4-d680-4a46-9664-d3057844f735

And for later viewing at recording url: http://10.48.6.60/tcs/?id=b104a0b4-d680-4a46-9664-d3057844f735

