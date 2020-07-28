New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.
Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Department of State offices in downtown Albany at 99 Washington Avenue.
Tentative agenda items include pending legislation and rules and regulations, director’s annual report, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. The public is welcome to attend.
This meeting will be available for live viewing at: http://161.11.132.60/tcs/?id=b104a0b4-d680-4a46-9664-d3057844f735
And for later viewing at recording url: http://10.48.6.60/tcs/?id=b104a0b4-d680-4a46-9664-d3057844f735
###