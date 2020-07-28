For Immediate Release:

New York Department of State’s Division of Community Services/Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Council to Hold Public Meeting on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

The New York Department of State’s Division of Community Services/Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Council will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at New York Department of State offices at 99 Washington Street in Albany, 65 Court Street in Buffalo and 123 William Street in New York City. The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of the locations.

The meeting will be streamed live at: http://161.11.132.60/tcs/?id=f1e5cddc-c82b-4b18-af94-24e33901efa0

and will also be available for later viewing at: http://10.48.6.60/tcs/?id=f1e5cddc-c82b-4b18-af94-24e33901efa0

WHO: New York State Division of Community Services/CSBG Advisory Council WHAT: Public Meeting of the Council WHEN: Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. WHERE: New York Department of State Offices: 99 Washington Street, 5th Floor, Conference Room 505 Albany, NY 12231 65 Court Street, 2nd Floor, Conference Room 208 Buffalo, NY 14202 123 William Street, 2nd Floor, Conference Room 231 New York, NY 10038

