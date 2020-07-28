For Immediate Release: July 9, 2018 Contact: 212-417-5801 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York Department of State Hosts Meeting of Albany Regional Board of Review on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 9:15 a.m.

A meeting of the New York Department of State’s Albany Regional Board of Review will be held on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY. The public has the right to attend the meeting.

WHAT: The New York Department of State’s Albany Regional Board of Review

WHEN: Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 9:15 a.m.

WHERE: New York State Department of State One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue 5th Floor Conference Room 505 Albany, NY 12210

For Logistics contact Neil Collier at 518-474-4073 or via email at Neil.Collier@dos.ny.gov

###