For Immediate Release: July 27, 2018

New York Department of State Hosts Meeting of Long Island Regional Board of Review on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the New York Department of State’s Long Island Regional Board of Review will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at the Perry B. Duryea III State Office Building in Hauppauge, NY. The public has the right to attend the meeting.

WHAT: The New York Department of State’s Long Island Regional Board of Review

WHEN: Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Perry B. Duryea III State Office Building 250 Veterans Memorial Highway 4th Floor, Conference Room 4A9A Hauppauge, NY

For Logistics contact Neil Collier at 518-474-4073 or via email at Neil.Collier@dos.ny.gov

