Hwy 61 traffic signal adjustments near Red Wing Bridge should aid afternoon traffic flow (July 28, 2020)

RED WING, Minn. — A change in the Plum Street (Hwy 58) intersection traffic signal timing should provide more time for motorists who are using Hwy 61 southbound in downtown Red Wing near the Mississippi River bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Traffic backups during the afternoon commuting time have been occurring because the northbound and southbound lanes have been reduced to single lanes in each direction for reconstruction on Hwy 61 at the bridge. MnDOT is adjusting the signal timing at Plum Street to allow longer green for southbound traffic in the afternoons to help the traffic flow through and possibly reduce the size of traffic backups.

Construction work on Hwy 61 is expected to last approximately four weeks so crews can complete the remaining work.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

The new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor opened to traffic in November. Construction work has continued on the new bridge and demolition of the old bridge is completed. Zenith Tech, Inc., of Waukesha, Wis., is the prime contractor.

The $63.4 million Hwy 63 bridge construction project includes building a new bridge to replace the Hwy 63 bridge, replacing the slip ramp over Hwy 61, reconstructing approach roads in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings. The project is scheduled to be completed Aug. 20.

