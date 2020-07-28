Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Greater amberjack reopens to recreational harvest in Gulf waters Aug. 1

The recreational harvest of greater amberjack will reopen in Gulf state and federal waters Aug. 1. This season is scheduled to remain open through Oct. 31 in Gulf state and federal waters.

If you plan to fish for greater amberjack in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel (includes anglers over 65 years of age), you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler prior to your fishing trip. If you are already a Gulf Reef Fish Angler, your Gulf designation meets the new statewide requirement until it expires. To learn more about the no-cost designation, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS. Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. Annual renewal is required.

To learn more about regulations for greater amberjack, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Greater Amberjack,” which is under the “Reef Fish” tab.

