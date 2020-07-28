Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,280 in the last 365 days.

State, Federal Disaster Dollars Reimburse Hyde County for Hurricane Dorian Costs

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $3.7 million to reimburse Hyde County for Hurricane Dorian-related costs.

Funds for this project cover removing more than 119,000 cubic yards of hurricane-related debris including vegetation, construction materials and white goods from roads and public property.

More than $35.1 million has been approved for Hurricane Dorian-related expenses across North Carolina.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA’s total share for this project is more than $2.8 million and the state’s share is more than $934,000.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Dorian, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4465. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.  

You just read:

State, Federal Disaster Dollars Reimburse Hyde County for Hurricane Dorian Costs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.