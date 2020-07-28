State, Federal Disaster Dollars Reimburse Hyde County for Hurricane Dorian Costs

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $3.7 million to reimburse Hyde County for Hurricane Dorian-related costs.

Funds for this project cover removing more than 119,000 cubic yards of hurricane-related debris including vegetation, construction materials and white goods from roads and public property.

More than $35.1 million has been approved for Hurricane Dorian-related expenses across North Carolina.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA’s total share for this project is more than $2.8 million and the state’s share is more than $934,000.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Dorian, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4465. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.