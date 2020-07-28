Governor Abbott Surveys Hurricane Hanna Damage, Meets With Local Officials In Corpus Christi

July 28, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Announces Deployment Of U.S. Army Reserve Resources To Coastal Bend To Help Combat COVID-19

Governor Greg Abbott today visited Corpus Christi to meet with local officials and survey storm damage left by Hurricane Hanna over the weekend. The Governor thanked officials for their leadership during these difficult times and reaffirmed the Lone Star State's commitment to helping the victims of Hurricane Hanna. Governor Abbott was joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd for the visit.

"The State of Texas is committed to providing our communities with the resources they need to recover from Hurricane Hanna," said Governor Abbott. "The ongoing collaboration between state, local, and federal government is crucial—especially given the additional challenges of COVID-19—and I thank all of our partners for their assistance as we navigate the recovery efforts following this storm. Together, we will rebuild and ensure a more resilient future for communities throughout the Coastal Bend."

Hurricane Hanna made landfall over the weekend in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, causing widespread damage, heavy rain, flash flooding, riverine flooding, damage from hurricane-force winds, and dangerous rip currents. On Saturday, the Governor issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties and requested a Federal Emergency Declaration from President Donald Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA approved the request on Monday.

Home and business owners who faced damage as a result of Hurricane Hanna are encouraged to submit a damage survey, which will allow TDEM to request more resources and volunteers into the area to help.

In addition, the Office of the Governor today announced that the Department of Defense (DOD) has deployed an 85-person U.S. Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force (UAMTF) to Corpus Christi and Victoria to help combat COVID-19. This team consists of medical and support professionals who will help meet medical needs at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi Shoreline and DeTar Hospital Navarro in Victoria.