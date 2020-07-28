Governor Abbott Waives Certain Trucking Regulations To Expedite Hurricane Hanna Recovery In The Rio Grande Valley, Coastal Bend

July 28, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has waived certain regulations related to commercial trucking in the state of Texas. These suspensions will allow commercial drivers to more quickly deliver supplies, specifically electric power poles, to communities in the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend that were directly impacted by Hurricane Hanna.

"The State of Texas is working to ensure that recovery efforts in the Rio Grande Valley and Coastal Bend are not slowed down by red tape," said Governor Abbott. "This waiver will expedite the delivery of much-needed resources to these communities and will help Texans rebuild."

This suspension of laws and regulations has been coordinated through the Texas Department of Public Safety.