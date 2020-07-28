Human Identification Market Registered CAGR of 10.49%: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Competitive Breakdown, Future Demand and Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures until 2026

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, South Korea, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research (DBMR) has published a latest market research report on Human Identification Market . This market study considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The report gives an actionable market insight to the clients with which sustainable and profitable business strategies can be created. The main targets of the company for this study are QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Hamilton Company, Sorenson Forensics and NMS Labs.



Data Bridge Market Research report titled " Global Human Identification Market " provides detailed information and overview about the key influential factors required to make well informed business decision. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial & future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Our data has been culled out by our team of experts who have curated the report, considering market-relevant information. This report provides latest insights about the market’s drivers, restraints, opportunities & trends. It also discusses the growth & trends of various segments & the market in various regions.

Global human identification market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements currently underway in the market along with increased support from government authorities to organizations providing these services.

Human Identification is an application of life sciences branch which is used to analyze the DNA samples for forensic investigations and identification of individuals. Although, these services do not just help in creating a database of criminals, they also help in the identification of humans that have suffered in disasters, where the need for detecting their identity in a short space of time is important. Capillary electrophoresis (CE) and massively parallel sequencing (MPS) are two common methods used for human identification in forensic and paternity testing labs. In both methods, DNA is extracted from a variety of samples & specific regions of the DNA are examined to develop a unique genetic “fingerprint” for an individual.

Scope of the Report

Market size available for years - 2029-2026

Base year considered - 2019

Forecast period - 2020-2026

Forecast units - Million (USD)

Geographies covered - North America, Europe, Asia, RoW

Companies Covered in this Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific;

QIAGEN; Promega Corporation;

Agilent Technologies, Inc.;

New England Biolabs;

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY;

Illumina, Inc.;

LGC Limited;

NMS Labs;

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings;

Hamilton Company;

Eurofins Scientific;

PerkinElmer Inc.;

Tecan Trading AG;

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.;

Ciro Manufacturing Corporation;

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation;

Sorenson Forensics;

DNA Diagnostics Center;

INNOGENOMICS TECHNOLOGIES;

PT&C Forensic Consulting Services P.A.;

Genex Diagnostics Inc.

Bode Cellmark Forensics, Inc.

Key Pointers Covered in the Human Identification Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Size





Market New Sales Volumes





Market Replacement Sales Volumes





Installed Base





Market By Brands





Market Procedure Volumes





Market Product Price Analysis





Market Healthcare Outcomes





Regulatory Framework and Changes





Prices and Reimbursement Analysis





Market Shares in different regions





Recent Developments for Market Competitors





Market upcoming application





Market innovators study

Some of the factors responsible for the growth of Human Identification Market are:

Increasing levels of marketing & promotional activities by the major manufacturers expanding their presence and awareness: The method of human identification is based on the detection of indentations on the suspect's fingers. Every person has their different sequence of ridges on their fingers. Also different samples can be taken from skin, hair, DNA, semen, teeth, and other. These human identifications are very beneficial are widely used in research centers, forensic laboratories, government institute, and other. So, manufacturers are using different marketing & promotional activities so they can enhance their position in the market. Companies are spending lots of money so they can create new advertising strategies and events so they can attract more consumers

The method of human identification is based on the detection of indentations on the suspect's fingers. Every person has their different sequence of ridges on their fingers. Also different samples can be taken from skin, hair, DNA, semen, teeth, and other. These human identifications are very beneficial are widely used in research centers, forensic laboratories, government institute, and other. So, manufacturers are using different marketing & promotional activities so they can enhance their position in the market. Companies are spending lots of money so they can create new advertising strategies and events so they can attract more consumers Increasing demand for advance products and system: With improvement in the healthcare infrastructure there is availability of more advanced and developed technologies in the market. This human identification has the ability to easily analyze DNA samples and is very useful to identify object at various traced sites. With the integration of advanced software now they can easily detect samples from hairs, skin, semen among others

The global human identification market is segmented on the basis of product & service as consumables; services; instruments; & software; technology as capillary electrophoresis; microfluidics; PCR; nucleic acid purification & extraction; automated liquid handling; microarrays; NGS; rapid DNA analysis; & others; application as forensic applications; paternity identification; & others and end-user forensic laboratories; research centers, academic & government institutes.

Segmentation: Global Human Identification Market

By Product & Service (Consumables, Services, Instruments, Software)

By Technology (Capillary Electrophoresis, Microfluidics, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Nucleic Acid Purification & Extraction, Automated Liquid Handling, Microarrays, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Rapid DNA Analysis)

By Application (Forensic Applications, Paternity Identification)

By End-User (Forensic Laboratories, Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutes )

Some of the launches and acquisition in the Human Identification Market are as follow:

In March 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of IntegenX Inc. This acquisition will help the company to expand their HID portfolio and complement its leading human identification chemistry and qPCR and capillary electrophoresis systems. The IntegenX solutions consist of RapidHIT platforms, relatable consumables, and other software analysis tools which are highly compatible with the Thermo Fisher's short tandem repeat (STR) chemistries for human identification. This will help the company to strengthen their market position

In October 2017, QIAGEN and ICMP announced the launch of their new DNA Testing Solutions which is specially designed to identify missing person. The solution incorporates the GeneReader NGS program of QIAGEN and covers all facets of the DNA laboratory workflow. The system provides high-level capabilities to help governments locate large numbers of people who are for unintended reasons

Some of the Major Highlights of Table of Content covers:

Introduction (Page No. - 14)

Research Methodology (Page No. - 18)



Executive Summary (Page No. - 26)



Premium Insights (Page No. - 30)



Market Overview (Page No. - 34)



Human Identification Market, By Product & Service (Page No. - 37)



Human Identification Market, By Technology (Page No. - 47)



Human Identification Market, By Application (Page No. - 56)



Human Identification Market, By End User (Page No. - 61)



Human Identification Market, By Region (Page No. - 65)



Competitive Landscape (Page No. - 110)



Company Profiles (Page No. - 112)



Appendix (Page No. - 152)

Reasons to Get this Report:

Current and future of global human identification market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

