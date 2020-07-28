Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high performance analog solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

  • Revenue was $186.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a 12.3% increase from $165.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and a 23.3% increase from $151.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

  • GAAP gross margin was 55.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with 55.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 55.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $0.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding the impact of $0.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

  • GAAP operating expenses were $74.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $63.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $50.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $20.4 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $40.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding $22.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

  • GAAP operating income was $28.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $20.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  

  • Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $53.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $21.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $4.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $43.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding $22.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $0.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
     
  • GAAP other income, net, was $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with other income, net, of $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  

  • Non-GAAP (1) other income, net was $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $3.6 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding $0.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.  

  • GAAP income before income taxes was $33.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $22.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $54.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $21.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $45.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding $22.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

  • GAAP net income was $30.2 million and $0.64 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $20.7 million and $0.45 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) net income was $50.6 million and $1.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $41.9 million and $0.92 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects.

The financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 are as follows:

  • Revenue was $352.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a 20.4% increase from $292.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. 
     
  • GAAP gross margin was 55.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with 55.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.  

  • Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 55.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $1.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding the impact of $1.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.  

  • GAAP operating expenses were $135.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $119.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. 
     
  • Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $96.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $38.4 million for stock-based compensation expense, compared with $79.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding $37.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

  • GAAP operating income was $58.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $41.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.  

  • Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $98.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $39.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $83.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding $38.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.  

  • GAAP other income, net, was $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with other income, net, of $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) other income, net was $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.  

  • GAAP income before income taxes was $62.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $47.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.  

  • Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $102.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $39.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $86.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding $38.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.  

  • GAAP net income was $65.9 million and $1.41 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $46.9 million and $1.03 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

  • Non-GAAP (1) net income was $94.9 million and $2.03 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $79.8 million and $1.76 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects.

The following is a summary of revenue by end market for the periods indicated (in thousands):

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
End Market   2020     2019     2020     2019  
Computing and storage   $ 64,087     $ 41,590     $ 116,044     $ 80,778  
Automotive     17,779       21,225       41,091       41,742  
Industrial     26,592       22,438       51,829       43,778  
Communications     30,095       21,968       57,965       44,150  
Consumer     47,656       43,786       85,058       81,922  
Total   $ 186,209     $ 151,007     $ 351,987     $ 292,370  

The following is a summary of revenue by product family for the periods indicated (in thousands):

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
Product Family   2020     2019     2020     2019  
DC to DC   $ 176,113     $ 139,691     $ 332,988     $ 272,402  
Lighting Control     10,096       11,316       18,999       19,968  
Total   $ 186,209     $ 151,007     $ 351,987     $ 292,370  

“We continue to grow year over year. We are excited about our design activities in the pipeline and expanding our reach in the new frontiers,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Business Outlook

The following are MPS’ financial targets for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020:

  • Revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million.  

  • GAAP gross margin between 55.2% and 55.8%. Non-GAAP (1) gross margin between 55.5% and 56.1%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.3%.

  • GAAP research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses between $70.7 million and $74.7 million. Non-GAAP (1) R&D and SG&A expenses between $50.2 million and $52.2 million, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $20.5 million to $22.5 million.  

  • Total stock-based compensation expense of $21.2 million to $23.2 million.  

  • Litigation expenses ranging between $1.8 million and $2.2 million.  

  • Interest income of $1.5 million to $1.7 million.  

  • Fully diluted shares outstanding between 46.5 million and 47.5 million.

(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, R&D and SG&A expenses, operating expenses, other income (expense), net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred compensation plan income/expense and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP other income (expense), net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense. Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors' understanding of MPS' core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.  

Earnings Webinar
MPS plans to host a Zoom webinar covering its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, July 28, 2020. You can access the webinar, free of charge, at: https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/96497779610. The webinar will be archived and available for replay for one year under the Investor Relations page on the MPS website.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains, and statements that will be made during the accompanying teleconference will contain, forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, (i) projected revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, litigation expenses, interest income, and diluted shares outstanding, (ii) our outlook for the long-term prospects of the company, including our performance against our business plan, revenue growth in certain of our market segments, our continued investment into R&D, expected revenue growth, customers' acceptance of our new product offerings, the prospects of our new product development, and our expectations regarding market and industry segment trends and prospects, (iii) our ability to penetrate new markets and expand our market share, (iv) the seasonality of our business, (v) our ability to reduce our expenses, and (vi) statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance or events, are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions, goals, and objectives, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results expressed by these statements. Readers of this press release and listeners to the accompanying conference call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; acceptance of, or demand for, MPS' products, in particular the new products launched recently, being different than expected; our ability to efficiently and effectively develop new products and receive a return on our R&D expense investment; our ability to increase market share in our targeted markets; competition generally and the increasingly competitive nature of our industry; any market disruptions or interruptions in MPS' schedule of new product development releases; adverse changes in production and testing efficiency of our products; our ability to manage our inventory levels; the effect of export controls, trade and economic sanctions regulations and other regulatory or contractual limitations on our ability to sell or develop our products in certain foreign markets, particularly in China; our ability to obtain governmental licenses and approvals for international trading activities or technology transfers, including export licenses; adverse changes in laws and government regulations such as tariffs on imports of foreign goods, export regulations and export classifications, including in foreign countries where MPS has offices or operations; adverse events arising from orders of governmental entities, including such orders that impact our customers, and adopting of new or amended accounting standards; the effect of epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak first identified in December 2019, on the global economy and on our business; adequate supply of our products from our third-party manufacturing partners; the risks, uncertainties and costs of litigation in which we are involved; the outcome of any upcoming trials, hearings, motions and appeals; the adverse impact on MPS' financial performance if its tax and litigation provisions are inadequate; adverse changes or developments in the semiconductor industry generally, which is cyclical in nature, and our ability to adjust our operations to address such changes or developments; difficulty in predicting or budgeting for future customer demand and channel inventories, expenses and financial contingencies (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and products that we acquire, and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate these acquired companies and products into our operations; the ongoing consolidation of companies in the semiconductor industry; and other important risk factors identified in MPS’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 11, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release and statements made during the accompanying teleconference represent MPS’s projections and current expectations, as of the date hereof, not predictions of actual performance. MPS assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or in the accompanying conference call.

About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael Hsing in 1997 and is based in the United States. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Contact:
Bernie Blegen
Chief Financial Officer
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
408-826-0777
investors@monolithicpower.com


Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value) 

    June 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 156,483     $ 172,960  
Short-term investments     355,840       282,437  
Accounts receivable, net     55,136       52,704  
Inventories     152,119       127,500  
Other current assets     29,286       19,605  
Total current assets     748,864       655,206  
Property and equipment, net     251,980       228,315  
Long-term investments     3,032       3,138  
Goodwill     6,571       6,571  
Deferred tax assets, net     13,432       17,193  
Other long-term assets     47,276       45,952  
Total assets   $ 1,071,155     $ 956,375  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 45,169     $ 27,271  
Accrued compensation and related benefits     32,785       26,164  
Other accrued liabilities     58,831       44,790  
Total current liabilities     136,785       98,225  
Income tax liabilities     35,624       37,596  
Other long-term liabilities     49,801       47,063  
Total liabilities     222,210       182,884  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 44,911 and 43,616, respectively     605,165       549,517  
Retained earnings     247,864       229,450  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (4,084 )     (5,476 )
Total stockholders’ equity     848,945       773,491  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,071,155     $ 956,375  



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue   $ 186,209     $ 151,007     $ 351,987     $ 292,370  
Cost of revenue     83,616       67,782       157,947       131,139  
Gross profit     102,593       83,225       194,040       161,231  
Operating expenses:                                
Research and development     31,673       27,545       57,629       53,003  
Selling, general and administrative     40,883       35,058       73,047       65,611  
Litigation expense     2,082       503       4,423       781  
Total operating expenses     74,638       63,106       135,099       119,395  
Income from operations     27,955       20,119       58,941       41,836  
Other income, net     5,200       2,229       3,486       5,569  
Income before income taxes     33,155       22,348       62,427       47,405  
Income tax expense (benefit)     2,988       1,655       (3,495 )     531  
Net income   $ 30,167     $ 20,693     $ 65,922     $ 46,874  
                                 
Net income per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.67     $ 0.48     $ 1.48     $ 1.09  
Diluted   $ 0.64     $ 0.45     $ 1.41     $ 1.03  
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     44,785       43,109       44,620       42,929  
Diluted     46,831       45,483       46,750       45,358  



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Cost of revenue   $ 642     $ 663     $ 1,199     $ 1,193  
Research and development     4,962       5,412       9,332       9,841  
Selling, general and administrative     15,440       16,634       29,075       27,685  
Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 21,044     $ 22,709     $ 39,606     $ 38,719  



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net income   $ 30,167     $ 20,693     $ 65,922     $ 46,874  
Net income as a percentage of revenue     16.2 %     13.7 %     18.7 %     16.0 %
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     21,044       22,709       39,606       38,719  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets     -       51       -       102  
Deferred compensation plan expense     460       151       554       15  
Tax effect     (1,111 )     (1,739 )     (11,189 )     (5,937 )
Non-GAAP net income   $ 50,560     $ 41,865     $ 94,893     $ 79,773  
Non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue     27.2 %     27.7 %     27.0 %     27.3 %
                                 
Non-GAAP net income per share:                                
Basic   $ 1.13     $ 0.97     $ 2.13     $ 1.86  
Diluted   $ 1.08     $ 0.92     $ 2.03     $ 1.76  
                                 
Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share:                                
Basic     44,785       43,109       44,620       42,929  
Diluted     46,831       45,483       46,750       45,358  



RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Gross profit   $ 102,593     $ 83,225     $ 194,040     $ 161,231  
Gross margin     55.1 %     55.1 %     55.1 %     55.1 %
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     642       663       1,199       1,193  
Deferred compensation plan expense     460       -       406       -  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets     -       51       -       102  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 103,695     $ 83,939     $ 195,645     $ 162,526  
Non-GAAP gross margin     55.7 %     55.6 %     55.6 %     55.6 %

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Total operating expenses   $ 74,638     $ 63,106     $ 135,099     $ 119,395  
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     (20,402 )     (22,046 )     (38,407 )     (37,526 )
Deferred compensation plan (expense) income     (3,572 )     (772 )     30       (2,571 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 50,664     $ 40,288     $ 96,722     $ 79,298  

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Total operating income   $ 27,955     $ 20,119     $ 58,941     $ 41,836  
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     21,044       22,709       39,606       38,719  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets     -       51       -       102  
Deferred compensation plan expense     4,032       772       377       2,571  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 53,031     $ 43,651     $ 98,924     $ 83,228  

RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME, NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Total other income, net   $ 5,200     $ 2,229     $ 3,486     $ 5,569  
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile other income, net to non-GAAP other income, net:                                
Deferred compensation plan (income) expense     (3,572 )     (620 )     177       (2,556 )
Non-GAAP other income, net   $ 1,628     $ 1,609     $ 3,663     $ 3,013  

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Total income before income taxes   $ 33,155     $ 22,348     $ 62,427     $ 47,405  
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     21,044       22,709       39,606       38,719  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets     -       51       -       102  
Deferred compensation plan expense     460       151       554       15  
Non-GAAP income before income taxes   $ 54,659     $ 45,259     $ 102,587     $ 86,241  



2020 THIRD QUARTER OUTLOOK
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ending  
    September 30, 2020  
    Low     High  
Gross margin     55.2 %     55.8 %
Adjustments to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:                
Stock-based compensation expense     0.3 %     0.3 %
Non-GAAP gross margin     55.5 %     56.1 %

RECONCILIATION OF R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ending  
    September 30, 2020  
    Low     High  
R&D and SG&A expense   $ 70,700     $ 74,700  
Adjustments to reconcile R&D and SG&A expense to non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense:                
Stock-based compensation expense     (20,500 )     (22,500 )
Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense   $ 50,200     $ 52,200  

 

