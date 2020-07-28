iCAD to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 4
/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2020, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 4.
|Tuesday, August 4th @ 4:30pmET
|Domestic:
|877-407-0784
|International:
|201-689-8560
|Conference ID:
|13706833
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140697
About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.
