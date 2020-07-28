Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
iCAD to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 4

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2020, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 4.

Tuesday, August 4th @ 4:30pmET
Domestic: 877-407-0784
International:  201-689-8560
Conference ID: 13706833
Webcast:  http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140697

About iCAD, Inc.  
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD 
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

