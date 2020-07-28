Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,278 in the last 365 days.

Highwoods Announces Availability of Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has released its second quarter 2020 results.  Please visit the investors section of our website at www.highwoods.com to view the release, or click on the following link.

HIW Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.  Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:



 Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President, Finance
brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
919-872-4924

Primary Logo

You just read:

Highwoods Announces Availability of Second Quarter 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.