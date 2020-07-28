Amedisys Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results - Reissues 2020 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2020.



Three-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Net service revenue decreased $8.0 million to $485.0 million compared to $493.0 million in 2019.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $34.7 million compared to $33.7 million in 2019.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.04 compared to $1.02 in 2019.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $66.4 million compared to $61.4 million in 2019.

Adjusted net service revenue of $485.0 million compared to $498.5 million in 2019.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $44.5 million compared to $39.9 million in 2019.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.34 compared to $1.21 in 2019.

Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Net service revenue increased $16.4 million to $976.7 million compared to $960.3 million in 2019.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $66.5 million compared to $65.0 million in 2019.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.00 compared to $1.98 in 2019.

Adjusted Year to Date Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $119.7 million compared to $116.2 million in 2019.

Adjusted net service revenue of $976.7 million compared to $966.3 million in 2019.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $79.3 million compared to $76.3 million in 2019.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.39 compared to $2.32 in 2019.

* See pages 13-15 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

Paul B. Kusserow, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am very proud of our second quarter results which have allowed us to reissue our full year 2020 guidance ranges, but once again, more proud of our employees that delivered these results during such a momentous and unprecedented time in our nation’s history. Our front-line heroes continue to provide the highest quality care to our patients, wherever they call home even in the face of this Public Health Emergency. They have adapted to our COVID-19 policies and procedures, utilized PPE to protect both themselves and our patients, quickly implemented telehealth for additional patient touch points and have gone above and beyond to be great partners to our referral sources. The pandemic continues to highlight the importance of caring for people in their homes, wherever they call home, and as such has positioned Amedisys for continued growth in the future. A special thank you to all our essential healthcare workers - you are true heroes and none of this would be possible without you.”

2020 Guidance

Net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.040 billion to $2.070 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $245 million to $255 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $4.84 to $5.06 based on an estimated 33.4 million shares outstanding.

This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions, if any are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted other operating income, defined as other operating income excluding certain items; (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (5) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,600 hospitals and 67,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees in 526 care centers within 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 415,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three-Month

Periods Ended June 30, For the Six-Month

Periods Ended June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Net service revenue $ 485,059 $ 492,984 $ 976,744 $ 960,324 Other operating income 22,780 — 22,780 — Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization 295,228 290,752 580,965 566,026 General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 105,617 98,356 207,183 193,186 Non-cash compensation 6,725 5,538 12,634 12,153 Other 44,003 48,408 93,268 91,810 Depreciation and amortization 6,334 5,179 11,672 8,074 Operating expenses 457,907 448,233 905,722 871,249 Operating income 49,932 44,751 93,802 89,075 Other income (expense): Interest income 214 20 227 44 Interest expense (2,752 ) (4,332 ) (5,983 ) (7,681 ) Equity in earnings from equity method investments 487 3,716 964 4,932 Miscellaneous, net (2,703 ) 193 (2,440 ) 429 Total other expense, net (4,754 ) (403 ) (7,232 ) (2,276 ) Income before income taxes 45,178 44,348 86,570 86,799 Income tax expense (10,031 ) (10,308 ) (19,377 ) (21,186 ) Net income 35,147 34,040 67,193 65,613 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (473 ) (298 ) (717 ) (567 ) Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc $ 34,674 $ 33,742 $ 66,476 $ 65,046 Basic earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 1.07 $ 1.05 $ 2.05 $ 2.03 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,412 32,075 32,371 32,038 Diluted earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 1.04 $ 1.02 $ 2.00 $ 1.98 Weighted average shares outstanding 33,285 32,933 33,259 32,913





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2020

(unaudited) December 31,

2019

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,278 $ 30,294 Restricted cash 3,049 66,196 Patient accounts receivable 249,030 237,596 Prepaid expenses 10,788 8,243 Other current assets 9,395 8,225 Total current assets 449,540 350,554 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $100,963 and $96,137 25,007 28,113 Operating lease right of use assets 92,904 84,791 Goodwill 937,088 658,500 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $12,649 and $7,044 81,813 64,748 Deferred income taxes 25,463 21,427 Other assets 33,673 54,612 Total assets $ 1,645,488 $ 1,262,745 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33,383 $ 31,259 Payroll and employee benefits 128,275 120,877 Accrued expenses 169,722 137,111 Provider relief fund advance 70,000 — Current portion of long-term obligations 10,718 9,927 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 29,950 27,769 Total current liabilities 442,048 326,943 Long-term obligations, less current portion 392,713 232,256 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 61,611 56,128 Other long-term obligations 26,857 5,905 Total liabilities 923,229 621,232 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,831,298 and 36,638,021 shares issued; and 32,442,719 and 32,284,051 shares outstanding 37 37 Additional paid-in capital 665,580 645,256 Treasury stock, at cost 4,388,579 and 4,353,970 shares of common stock (257,625 ) (251,241 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income — 15 Retained earnings 312,859 246,383 Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 720,851 640,450 Noncontrolling interests 1,408 1,063 Total equity 722,259 641,513 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,645,488 $ 1,262,745





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING

(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)

(Unaudited)

For the Three-Month

Periods Ended June 30, For the Six-Month

Periods Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 35,147 $ 34,040 $ 67,193 $ 65,613 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,334 5,179 11,672 8,074 Non-cash compensation 6,725 5,538 12,634 12,153 Non-cash 401(k) employer match — 2,307 — 4,686 Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 9,500 9,150 18,558 17,495 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (149 ) 2 (94 ) (2 ) Loss on sale of equity method investment 2,980 — 2,980 — Write-off of other comprehensive income — — (15 ) — Deferred income taxes (5,264 ) 2,606 (4,036 ) 5,875 Equity in earnings from equity method investments (487 ) (3,716 ) (964 ) (4,932 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount 217 220 437 433 Return on equity investment 375 117 2,744 842 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Patient accounts receivable 34,456 (1,832 ) 8,997 (24,165 ) Other current assets 2,287 2,292 (3,469 ) (8,343 ) Other assets (1,092 ) 282 (675 ) (56 ) Accounts payable (3,779 ) 1,665 (6,452 ) (9,475 ) Accrued expenses 38,326 10,424 27,990 29,262 Other long-term obligations 17,686 (37 ) 20,746 (181 ) Operating lease liabilities (8,233 ) (8,061 ) (16,365 ) (16,200 ) Operating lease right of use assets (1,107 ) (910 ) (1,924 ) (1,754 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 133,922 59,266 139,957 79,325 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from sale of deferred compensation plan assets 5 5 21 213 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 68 81 80 146 Purchases of property and equipment (267 ) (1,495 ) (1,701 ) (2,693 ) Investments in equity method investees (875 ) (90 ) (875 ) (210 ) Proceeds from sale of equity method investment 17,876 — 17,876 — Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (230,374 ) (17,547 ) (299,723 ) (345,414 ) Net cash used in investing activities (213,567 ) (19,046 ) (284,322 ) (347,958 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options 1,763 987 2,947 1,343 Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan 826 752 1,686 1,534 Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation (2,334 ) (1,802 ) (6,384 ) (4,490 ) Noncontrolling interest distribution (12 ) (91 ) (372 ) (457 ) Proceeds from borrowings under term loan — — — 175,000 Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 237,000 23,000 424,500 184,500 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (222,000 ) (58,000 ) (259,500 ) (92,000 ) Principal payments of long-term obligations (3,083 ) (1,718 ) (4,675 ) (2,277 ) Debt issuance costs — — — (847 ) Provider relief fund advance 70,000 — 70,000 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 82,160 (36,872 ) 228,202 262,306 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,515 3,348 83,837 (6,327 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 177,812 10,554 96,490 20,229 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 180,327 $ 13,902 $ 180,327 $ 13,902





Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,537 $ 3,462 $ 3,292 $ 4,187 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 2,881 $ 7,445 $ 8,153 $ 7,849 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 9,340 $ 8,971 $ 18,289 $ 17,954 Cash paid for finance lease liabilities $ 487 $ 408 $ 986 $ 792 Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity: Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 12,454 $ 10,488 $ 18,891 $ 102,231 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ 233 $ 998 $ 487 $ 1,806 Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities $ 248 $ 286 $ 407 $ 911 Days revenue outstanding (1) 42.0 41.1 42.0 41.1

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 2019 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)

(Unaudited)

Segment Information - Home Health

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 192.9 $ 219.1 Non-Medicare 97.3 99.5 Net service revenue 290.2 318.6 Other operating income 15.1 — Cost of service 184.0 187.8 Gross margin 121.3 130.8 Other operating expenses 73.1 75.1 Operating income $ 48.2 $ 55.7 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue (12 %) 6 % Non-Medicare revenue (2 %) 17 % Total admissions (9 %) 7 % Total volume (2) (2 %) 6 % Key Statistical Data - Total (3): Admissions 74,327 81,763 Recertifications 47,628 43,361 Total volume 121,955 125,124 Medicare completed episodes (6) 68,660 77,939 Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) (6) $ 2,818 $ 2,885 Medicare visits per completed episode (5) (6) 15.4 17.3 Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 93.17 $ 81.97 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit $ 9.42 $ 7.65 Total Cost per Visit $ 102.59 $ 89.62 Visits 1,793,652 2,096,486





For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 396.8 $ 432.5 Non-Medicare 197.0 196.2 Net service revenue 593.8 628.7 Other operating income 15.1 — Cost of service 363.8 373.5 Gross margin 245.1 255.2 Other operating expenses 149.8 147.5 Operating income $ 95.3 $ 107.7 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue (8 %) 5 % Non-Medicare revenue — % 20 % Total admissions (3 %) 7 % Total volume (2) (1 %) 6 % Key Statistical Data - Total (3): Admissions 160,302 165,732 Recertifications 88,169 85,156 Total volume 248,471 250,888 Medicare completed episodes (6) 144,296 153,422 Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) (6) $ 2,774 $ 2,862 Medicare visits per completed episode (5) (6) 15.6 17.2 Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 88.41 $ 81.51 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit $ 9.19 $ 7.83 Total Cost per Visit $ 97.60 $ 89.34 Visits 3,727,097 4,181,574

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Effective July 1, 2019, same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.

(3) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 reflects the suspension of sequestration effective May 1, 2020. Additionally, average Medicare revenue per completed episode for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 reflects the transition to PDGM during the year and therefore includes reimbursement under both the 60-day episode of care (pre-PDGM) payment rate and the 30-day period of care (PDGM) payment rate.

(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.

(6) Prior year amounts have been recast to conform to the current year calculation.

Segment Information - Hospice

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 167.0 $ 145.8 Non-Medicare 10.1 7.4 Net service revenue 177.1 153.2 Other operating income 7.2 — Cost of service 97.2 87.3 Gross margin 87.1 65.9 Other operating expenses 41.4 35.3 Operating income $ 45.7 $ 30.6 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 4 % 1 % Hospice admissions (1 %) 7 % Average daily census — % 5 % Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 11,411 10,430 Average daily census 12,513 11,427 Revenue per day, net $ 155.51 $ 147.27 Cost of service per day $ 85.34 $ 83.96 Average discharge length of stay 94 98





For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 327.5 $ 276.5 Non-Medicare 19.0 13.7 Net service revenue 346.5 290.2 Other operating income 7.2 — Cost of service 189.0 161.4 Gross margin 164.7 128.8 Other operating expenses 80.7 64.7 Operating income $ 84.0 $ 64.1 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 5 % 5 % Hospice admissions — % 6 % Average daily census 2 % 7 % Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 22,729 20,141 Average daily census 12,279 10,709 Revenue per day, net $ 155.04 $ 149.72 Cost of service per day $ 84.58 $ 83.25 Average discharge length of stay 96 98

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Effective July 1, 2019, same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

Segment Information - Personal Care

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 17.7 21.2 Net service revenue 17.7 21.2 Other operating income 0.5 — Cost of service 14.1 15.6 Gross margin 4.1 5.6 Other operating expenses 3.0 3.2 Operating income $ 1.1 $ 2.4 Key Statistical Data - Total (1): Billable hours 642,720 848,245 Clients served 9,956 12,962 Shifts 282,207 382,287 Revenue per hour $ 27.58 $ 25.01 Revenue per shift $ 62.80 $ 55.49 Hours per shift 2.3 2.2





For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 36.4 41.4 Net service revenue 36.4 41.4 Other operating income 0.5 — Cost of service 28.2 31.1 Gross margin 8.7 10.3 Other operating expenses 6.4 6.4 Operating income $ 2.3 $ 3.9 Key Statistical Data - Total (1): Billable hours 1,394,797 1,681,862 Clients served 12,936 14,687 Shifts 615,671 758,469 Revenue per hour $ 26.12 $ 24.60 Revenue per shift $ 59.17 $ 54.56 Hours per shift 2.3 2.2

(1) Total includes acquisitions.

Segment Information - Corporate

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 40.3 $ 40.2 Depreciation and amortization 4.8 3.7 Total operating expenses $ 45.1 $ 43.9





For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 79.2 $ 81.5 Depreciation and amortization 8.6 5.1 Total operating expenses $ 87.8 $ 86.6





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended June 30, For the Six-

Month Periods

Ended June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 34,674 $ 33,742 $ 66,476 $ 65,046 Add: Income tax expense 10,031 10,308 19,377 21,186 Interest expense, net 2,538 4,312 5,756 7,637 Depreciation and amortization 6,334 5,179 11,672 8,074 Certain items (1) 13,313 8,257 17,349 15,171 Interest component of certain items (1) (446 ) (446 ) (892 ) (887 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) (7) $ 66,444 $ 61,352 $ 119,738 $ 116,227

Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended June 30, For the Six-

Month Periods

Ended June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Net service revenue $ 485,059 $ 492,984 $ 976,744 $ 960,324 Add: Certain items (1) — 5,515 — 5,993 Adjusted net service revenue (3) (7) $ 485,059 $ 498,499 $ 976,744 $ 966,317

Adjusted Other Operating Income Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended June 30, For the Six-

Month Periods

Ended June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Other operating income $ 22,780 $ — $ 22,780 $ — Add: Certain items (1) (22,780 ) — (22,780 ) — Adjusted other operating income (4) (7) $ — $ — $ — $ —

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended June 30, For the Six-

Month Periods

Ended June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 34,674 $ 33,742 $ 66,476 $ 65,046 Add: Certain items (1) 9,852 6,110 12,839 11,226 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (5) (7) $ 44,526 $ 39,852 $ 79,315 $ 76,272

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

For the Three-

Month Periods

Ended June 30, For the Six-

Month Periods

Ended June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 1.04 $ 1.02 $ 2.00 $ 1.98 Add: Certain items (1) 0.30 0.19 0.39 0.34 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (6) (7) $ 1.34 $ 1.21 $ 2.39 $ 2.32

(1) The following details the certain items for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Certain Items:

For the Three -Month Period

Ended June 30, 2020 For the Six-Month Period

Ended June 30, 2020

(Income) Expense (Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income: CARES Act & State COVID-19 grants $ (22,780 ) $ (22,780 ) Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service: COVID-19 costs 21,993 23,010 Severance-reductions in staffing levels 5,183 5,183 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Acquisition and integration costs 3,599 5,935 COVID-19 costs 1,051 1,063 Severance-reductions in staffing levels 271 271 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Interest component of certain items 446 892 Other (income) expense, net 3,550 3,775 Total $ 13,313 $ 17,349 Net of tax 9,852 12,839 Diluted EPS $ 0.30 $ 0.39





For the Three-Month Period

Ended June 30, 2019 For the Six-Month Period

Ended June 30, 2019 (Income) Expense (Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue: Contingency accrual $ 5,523 $ 6,541 Planned closures (8) (8 ) (548 ) Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service: Planned closures (8) 313 1,157 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Planned closures (8) 69 157 Acquisition and integration costs 4,494 10,252 Legal fees - non-routine 108 (24 ) Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Interest component of certain items 446 887 Other (income) expense, net (2,688 ) (3,251 ) Total $ 8,257 $ 15,171 Net of tax 6,110 11,226 Diluted EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.34

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(3) Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(4) Adjusted other operating income is defined as other operating income excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(6) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.

(7) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted other operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.

(8) Planned closures consist of in-patient units acquired from Compassionate Care Hospice whose operations ceased in April 2019.