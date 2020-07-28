Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Increasing 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Revenue of $39.0 million, which was negatively impacted by approximately $0.7 million from a strengthening U.S. dollar compared to the same period last year
  • Net income from continuing operations of $0.4 million compared to a loss of $4.2 million in the same period last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $7.6 million, the highest second quarter Adjusted EBITDA in seven years and a 165% increase compared to the second quarter of 2019
  • Increasing 2020 annual guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to a revised range of $29 million to $30 million
  For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) 2020   2019   % Change   2020   2019   % Change
                       
Revenue                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 26,962     $ 28,935     -6.8 %   $ 53,185     $ 56,308     -5.5 %
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 11,157     11,836     -5.7 %   20,942     21,595     -3.0 %
Adjacent Services 892     1,203     -25.9 %   1,723     2,875     -40.1 %
Total $ 39,011     $ 41,974     -7.1 %   $ 75,850     $ 80,778     -6.1 %
Net income (loss) from continuing operations 418     (4,176 )   110.0 %   (3,465 )   (8,417 )   58.8 %
                       
Non-GAAP Financial Measures                      
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 7,555     $ 2,856     164.5 %   $ 11,023     $ 4,589     140.2 %

“We continue to deliver on our promises of fiscal discipline, improved productivity, and expanded operating leverage in 2020. We achieved another milestone in the second quarter of 2020, delivering our highest second quarter Adjusted EBITDA in seven years.  More than 75 percent of our revenue comes from clients engaged in providing essential goods and services, and our clients continue to look to PRGX to help them generate working capital during this challenging pandemic period. Our employees around the world stepped up to the challenge of working remotely to deliver strong results for the quarter. I am very pleased with our improved financial performance in the second quarter and over the last several quarters, and am confident that we can continue to deliver strong results going forward,” said Ron Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“In the second quarter we continued rolling out our next generation global audit platform which is strategically important to enabling additional margin improvement and increased audit revenue. Based on strong operating results in the first half of the year and further revenue generation opportunities from our solid client base and robust audit operations productivity, we are increasing the lower end of our 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and establishing a revised range of $29 million to $30 million. We also continue to expect a significant improvement in free cash flow compared to 2019,” concluded Stewart.

Unaudited Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $39.0 million, compared to $42.0 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 7.1%. Second quarter 2020 revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $38.1 million compared to $40.8 million in the second quarter of the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $0.9 million compared to $1.2 million in 2019. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue decreased by 5.4% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $20.6 million, or 52.8% of revenue, compared to total cost of revenue from continuing operations of $26.3 million, or 62.7% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 were $14.7 million compared to selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations of $15.7 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.4 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $4.2 million, or $(0.18) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $7.6 million, or 19.4% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $2.9 million, or 6.8% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $4.7 million or 164.5%.

Schedule 4 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT), Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA.

Unaudited Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Consolidated revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $75.9 million, compared to $80.8 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 6.1%. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $74.1 million compared to $77.9 million in the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $1.7 million compared to $2.9 million in 2019. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue decreased by 4.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $43.1 million, or 56.8% of revenue, compared to total cost of revenue from continuing operations of $51.5 million, or 63.8% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $28.2 million compared to selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations of $29.7 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.5 million, or $(0.15) per basic and diluted share, compared to consolidated net loss from continuing operations of $8.4 million, or $(0.37) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $11.0 million, or 14.5% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $4.6 million, or 5.7% of revenue, for the same period in 2019, an increase of $6.4 million or 140.2%.

Schedule 4 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2020 was $7.0 million, compared to net cash used by operating activities of $0.1 million in the second quarter of the prior year and net cash provided by operating activities was $12.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net cash used of $2.4 million in the same period in the prior year.

At June 30, 2020, the Company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $21.1 million, and borrowings of $37.0 million against its $60.0 million revolving credit facility.

Guidance

For 2020, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $29 million to $30 million.

Second Quarter Earnings Call

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call later today at 5:00 PM (Eastern time) to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2020 financial results. To access the conference call, listeners in the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 755-7423 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference. Listeners outside the U.S. and Canada should dial (678) 894-3069. To be admitted to the call, listeners should use passcode 9289271.

This teleconference will also be audiocast on the Internet at www.prgx.com (click on “Events & Presentations” under “Investors”). A replay of the audiocast will be available at the same location on www.prgx.com beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live audiocast, extending through December 31, 2020. Please note that the Internet audiocast is “listen-only.” Microsoft Windows Media Player is required to access the live audiocast and the replay and can be downloaded from www.microsoft.com/en-us/downloads.

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include both implied and express statements regarding the Company’s overall condition and growth prospects, and the Company’s expectations regarding its 2020 financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that could affect the Company’s future performance include revenue that does not meet expectations or justify costs incurred, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company or its clients, the Company’s ability to develop material sources of new revenue in addition to revenue from its core recovery audit services, changes in the market for the Company’s services, the Company’s ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, the Company’s ability to execute on its profitability improvement efforts, the Company’s ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions, uncertainty in the credit markets, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with its financial covenants, client bankruptcies, loss of major clients, and other risks generally applicable to the Company’s business. For a discussion of other risk factors that may impact the Company’s business, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating its performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that, as described above, the adjustments may vary from period to period and in the future the Company will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. The Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Schedule 4 to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

CONTACT: PRGX Global, Inc.
investor-relations@prgx.com
Phone: 770-779-3011

SCHEDULE 1
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

               
  Three Months
Ended June 30, 		  Six Months
Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenue, net $ 39,011     $ 41,974     $ 75,850     $ 80,778  
Operating expenses:              
Cost of revenue 20,584     26,312     43,118     51,547  
Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,726     15,748     28,190     29,665  
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets 1,965     2,381     4,106     4,584  
Amortization of intangible assets 828     872     1,657     1,734  
Total operating expenses 38,103     45,313     77,071     87,530  
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 908     (3,339 )   (1,221 )   (6,752 )
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances (819 )   (77 )   637     129  
Interest expense, net 303     592     645     1,065  
Other loss (income) 2     11     2     (8 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax 1,422     (3,865 )   (2,505 )   (7,938 )
Income tax expense 1,004     311     960     479  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 418     $ (4,176 )   $ (3,465 )   $ (8,417 )
Discontinued operations:              
Loss from discontinued operations     (103 )       (258 )
Income tax expense              
Net loss from discontinued operations     (103 )       (258 )
               
Net income (loss) $ 418     $ (4,279 )   $ (3,465 )   $ (8,675 )
               
Basic income (loss) per common share:              
Basic income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.02     $ (0.18 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.37 )
Basic loss from discontinued operations             (0.01 )
Total basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.02     $ (0.18 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.38 )
Diluted income (loss) per common share:              
Diluted income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.02     $ (0.18 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.37 )
Diluted loss from discontinued operations             (0.01 )
Total diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.02     $ (0.18 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.38 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic 22,606     22,763     22,542     22,687  
Diluted 22,716     22,763     22,542     22,687  
 

SCHEDULE 2
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

       
  June 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,061     $ 14,982  
Restricted cash 123     46  
Receivables:      
Contract receivables, net 36,060     43,112  
Employee advances and miscellaneous receivables, net 740     704  
Total receivables 36,800     43,816  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,062     5,582  
Total current assets 62,046     64,426  
Property, equipment and software, net 19,137     17,746  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,044     10,969  
Goodwill 14,962     15,070  
Intangible assets, net 9,714     11,506  
Deferred income taxes 3,636     3,921  
Other assets 1,396     1,828  
Total assets $ 121,935     $ 125,466  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,094     $ 4,326  
Accrued payroll and related expenses 14,070     12,951  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,077     3,717  
Refund liabilities 4,152     4,513  
Deferred revenue 1,970     2,217  
Current portion of long-term debt     17  
Total current liabilities 26,363     27,741  
Long-term debt 36,650     36,603  
Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,368     7,435  
Refund liabilities 21     9  
Deferred income taxes 628     628  
Total liabilities 71,030     72,416  
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock 236     234  
Additional paid-in capital 584,922     582,404  
Accumulated deficit (532,641 )   (529,176 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,612 )   (412 )
Total shareholders’ equity 50,905     53,050  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 121,935     $ 125,466  
 

SCHEDULE 3
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income (loss) $ 418     $ (4,279 )   $ (3,465 )   $ (8,675 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization 2,793     3,253     5,763     6,318  
Operating lease right-of-use asset expense 1,043     1,113     2,195     2,248  
Amortization of deferred loan costs 24     61     48     117  
Noncash interest expense 298         643      
Stock-based compensation expense 1,876     1,662     3,196     3,046  
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances (819 )   (77 )   637     129  
Deferred income taxes         338      
Changes in operating assets and liabilities              
Billed receivables (581 )   2,180     4,550     6,593  
Unbilled receivables (166 )   (1,790 )   2,018     (851 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,145 )   (1,812 )   1,438     (1,296 )
Operating lease liabilities (970 )       (1,979 )    
Other assets 11     (462 )   (53 )   (1,567 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,910     118     (3,890 )   (2,930 )
Accrued payroll and related expenses 2,085     (32 )   1,326     (4,970 )
Refund liabilities 85     223     (270 )   (314 )
Deferred revenue 177     (247 )   (224 )   (292 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,039     (89 )   12,271     (2,444 )
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Purchases of property, equipment and software, net of disposal proceeds (3,103 )   (3,199 )   (5,620 )   (7,640 )
Net cash used in investing activities (3,103 )   (3,199 )   (5,620 )   (7,640 )
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Repayments of credit facility (23,000 )   (3,000 )   (38,000 )   (3,000 )
Proceeds from credit facility 15,000     6,000     38,000     14,400  
Payment of deferred loan costs     (47 )       (394 )
Payment of earnout liability related to business acquisitions             (479 )
Restricted stock repurchased from employees for withholding taxes (115 )   (246 )   (398 )   (750 )
Repurchases of common stock         (284 )   (2,228 )
Proceeds from option exercises     170         221  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (8,115 )   2,877     (682 )   7,770  
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 49     (225 )   187     (55 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,130 )   (636 )   6,156     (2,369 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 25,314     12,286     15,028     14,019  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 21,184     $ 11,650     $ 21,184     $ 11,650  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:              
Cash paid during the period for interest $ 345     $ 60     $ 716     $ 385  
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 640     $ 859     $ 804     $ 1,638  
 

SCHEDULE 4
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

       
  Three Months
Ended June 30, 		  Six Months
Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:              
Net income (loss) $ 418     $ (4,279 )   $ (3,465 )   $ (8,675 )
Income tax expense 1,004     311     960     479  
Interest expense, net 303     592     645     1,065  
EBIT 1,725     (3,376 )   (1,860 )   (7,131 )
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets 1,965     2,381     4,106     4,584  
Amortization of intangible assets 828     872     1,657     1,734  
EBITDA 4,518     (123 )   3,903     (813 )
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses on short-term intercompany balances (819 )   (77 )   637     129  
Transformation, severance, and other expenses 672     1,280     1,979     1,977  
Investigation and settlement of employment matter 1,306         1,306      
Other loss (income) 2     11     2     (8 )
Stock-based compensation 1,876     1,662     3,196     3,046  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,555     $ 2,753     $ 11,023     $ 4,331  
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 7,555     $ 2,856     $ 11,023     $ 4,589  
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $     $ (103 )   $     $ (258 )
 

EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of our performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating the Company’s performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBIT, EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

SCHEDULE 5
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Results by Operating Segment *
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

       
  Three Months
Ended June 30, 		  Six Months
Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   Change   2020   2019   Change
Revenue, net                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 26,962     $ 28,935     $ (1,973 )   $ 53,185     $ 56,308     $ (3,123 )
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 11,157     11,836     (679 )   20,942     21,595     (653 )
Adjacent Services 892     1,203     (311 )   1,723     2,875     (1,152 )
Total $ 39,011     $ 41,974     $ (2,963 )   $ 75,850     $ 80,778     $ (4,928 )
Cost of revenue                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 14,346     $ 16,076     $ (1,730 )   $ 30,334     $ 31,939     $ (1,605 )
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 5,742     7,189     (1,447 )   11,999     13,915     (1,916 )
Adjacent Services 496     3,047     (2,551 )   785     5,693     (4,908 )
Total $ 20,584     $ 26,312     $ (5,728 )   $ 43,118     $ 51,547     $ (8,429 )
Selling, general and administrative expenses                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 1,712     $ 3,647     $ (1,935 )   $ 4,227     $ 7,026     $ (2,799 )
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 1,545     2,639     (1,094 )   2,549     4,752     (2,203 )
Adjacent Services (40 )   398     (438 )   (53 )   909     (962 )
Corporate 11,509     9,064     2,445     21,467     16,978     4,489  
Total $ 14,726     $ 15,748     $ (1,022 )   $ 28,190     $ 29,665     $ (1,475 )
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 1,777     $ 1,919     $ (142 )   $ 3,715     $ 3,681     $ 34  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 155     182     (27 )   324     344     (20 )
Adjacent Services 33     280     (247 )   67     559     (492 )
Total $ 1,965     $ 2,381     $ (416 )   $ 4,106     $ 4,584     $ (478 )
Amortization of intangible assets                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 408     $ 438     $ (30 )   $ 816     $ 876     $ (60 )
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 41     48     (7 )   83     85     (2 )
Adjacent Services 379     386     (7 )   758     773     (15 )
Total $ 828     $ 872     $ (44 )   $ 1,657     $ 1,734     $ (77 )
Operating income (loss)                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 8,719     $ 6,855     $ 1,864     $ 14,093     $ 12,786     $ 1,307  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 3,674     1,778     1,896     5,987     2,499     3,488  
Adjacent Services 24     (2,908 )   2,932     166     (5,059 )   5,225  
Corporate (11,509 )   (9,064 )   (2,445 )   (21,467 )   (16,978 )   (4,489 )
Total $ 908     $ (3,339 )   $ 4,247     $ (1,221 )   $ (6,752 )   $ 5,531  
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 11,231     $ 9,462     $ 1,769     $ 19,639     $ 17,721     $ 1,918  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 4,051     2,130     1,921     6,783     3,173     3,610  
Adjacent Services 483     (1,637 )   2,120     1,118     (3,104 )   4,222  
Corporate (8,210 )   (7,099 )   (1,111 )   (16,517 )   (13,201 )   (3,316 )
Total $ 7,555     $ 2,856     $ 4,699     $ 11,023     $ 4,589     $ 6,434  
 

* The Recovery Audit Services - Americas segment represents recovery audit services provided in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific segment represents recovery audit services provided in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment represents advisory services, spend analytics and supplier information management services.

