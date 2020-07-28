LED Lighting, Controls and Turnkey Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q1 Investor Webcast/Call Wed. Aug. 5th at 10am ET

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT capabilities, ongoing system maintenance and program management, announced it will host a conference call / webcast to review its FY 2021 first quarter results and business outlook on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion plans to release its results premarket, the same morning.

Webcast/Call Details:    
Date/Time:   Wednesday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)
Webcast & Replay:   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9wkzmcee
Call Dial-In:   Dial (877) 754-5294 or (678) 894-3013
Audio Replay:   (855) 859-2056, ID#1018729 (available shortly after call through 8/12/20)
     

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion is a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT solutions, ongoing system maintenance and program management, helping customers to digitize their business and reduce their carbon footprint.

Investor Relations Contacts:  
Bill Hull, CFO William Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR
(312) 660-3575 (212) 924-9800
  oesx@catalyst-ir.com

