Inari Medical to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2020 after market close on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. On the same day, Inari will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.



Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (833) 519-1265 for domestic callers or (914) 800-3838 for international callers, using conference ID: 6859088. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of Inari's website at ir.inarimedical.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on Inari's website.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases.

Inari is focused on treating venous thromboembolism and improving the quality of life of patients suffering from this disease by safely and effectively removing blood clots. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for thrombectomy in the peripheral vessels and is used to treat patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Investor Contact:

Westwicke Partners

Caroline Corner

Phone +1-415-202-5678

caroline.corner@westwicke.com