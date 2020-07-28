DLI to host Employer Town Hall on COVID-19 workplace safety

On Wednesday, July 29, at noon, the Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) will host a virtual Employer Town Hall on public health and workplace safety considerations for public-facing Montana businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town hall is free and open to the public. Montana State Medical Officer Dr. Greg Holzman, with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS), will be the special guest. Medical Director Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek, Occupational Health Safety Specialist Tiffany Ott, and Occupational Health Safety Specialist Jake Sandau, all from DLI”s Employment Relations Division, will also be speaking.

The event is part of an ongoing series of town halls, aimed at offering resources and information to Montanans during COVID-19. More information on upcoming town hall events can be found at dli.mt.gov/town-halls.

About the Montana Department of Labor & Industry

DLI exists to promote and protect the well-being of Montana’s workers, employers, and citizens; and to uphold their rights and responsibilities. DLI provides a variety of services to support this mission, including Unemployment Insurance, Workforce Development, Labor Market Information, Employment Relations, Safety and Health, Professional Licensing, Building and Commercial Measurement, and Weights and Measures. To learn more about Department services, visit dli.mt.gov. Montanans can also follow DLI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for timely updates.

WHO: Montana State Medical Officer Dr. Greg Holzman, DPHHS

Medical Director Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek, Employment Relations Division, DLI

Occupational Health Safety Specialist Tiffany Ott, Safety Consultation Unit, DLI

Occupational Health Safety Specialist Jake Sandau, Safety Officer, DLI

WHAT: Employer Town Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, July 29 at Noon

WHERE: Join Zoom Meeting:

https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/93660950328

Meeting ID: 936 6095 0328

Dial by Telephone: +1 646 558 8656

