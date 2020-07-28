Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (28th July 2020)
450 new confirmed cases; 2 deaths; 380 recoveries
New cases reported from: 366 Lusaka, 31 Kitwe, 17 Choma, 13 Chingola, 13 Ndola, 6 Chililabombwe, 2 Mansa, 1 Mazabuka, 1 Solwezi Deaths reported from: 2 Lusaka (Community deaths) Recoveries reported from: 260 Lusaka, 76 Southern, 39 Central, 4 Luapula, 1 Western
Tests in the last 24 hours: 2,542 (79,269 cumulative)
Cumulative cases: 5002
Total recoveries: 3195
COVID-19 deaths: 39 COVID-19 associated deaths: 98 Total: 142 + 5 Unclassified
Active cases: 1665Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.