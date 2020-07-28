Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,280 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (28th July 2020)

450 new confirmed cases; 2 deaths; 380 recoveries

New cases reported from: 366 Lusaka, 31 Kitwe, 17 Choma, 13 Chingola, 13 Ndola, 6 Chililabombwe, 2 Mansa, 1 Mazabuka, 1 Solwezi Deaths reported from: 2 Lusaka (Community deaths) Recoveries reported from: 260 Lusaka, 76 Southern, 39 Central, 4 Luapula, 1 Western

Tests in the last 24 hours: 2,542 (79,269 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 5002

Total recoveries: 3195

COVID-19 deaths: 39 COVID-19 associated deaths: 98 Total: 142 + 5 Unclassified

Active cases: 1665

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (28th July 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.