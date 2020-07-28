ADVISORY – EXETER TOWNSHIP – TOMORROW – Pennsylvania State Police, Exeter Police Department to Conduct Aggressive-Driving Enforcement

​Tomorrow, Pennsylvania State Police and Exeter Police Department will conduct joint aggressive-driving enforcement activities as part of a statewide wave that runs through August 23. The law enforcement activities will coincide with a coordinated enforcement day on July 29 by police departments in the region.

Municipal police agencies and the Pennsylvania State Police will target motorists exhibiting aggressive-driving behaviors such as heavy truck violations, pedestrian safety, red light running, and tailgating.

Media is encouraged to attend enforcement activities.

WHAT: Pennsylvania State Police and Exeter Police Department will conduct joint aggressive driving enforcement as part of a statewide crackdown. WHEN: July 29, 2020; 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM WHERE: US 422 Bypass in Exeter Township

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov

