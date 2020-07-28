Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (861,265) deaths (18,187), and recoveries (508,008)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (861,265) deaths (18,187), and recoveries (508,008) by region:
Central (45,805 cases; 896 deaths; 30,213 recoveries): Burundi (378; 1; 301), Cameroon (16,708; 385; 14,539), CAR (4,599; 59; 1,546), Chad (922; 75; 810), Congo (3,200; 54; 829), DRC (8,873; 208; 5,930), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (7,189; 49; 4,682), Sao Tome & Principe (865; 14; 734).
Eastern (68,889; 1,582; 37,695): Comoros (340; 7; 324), Djibouti (5,068; 58; 4,992), Eritrea (263; 0; 189), Ethiopia (14,547; 228; 6,386), Kenya (18,581; 299; 7,908), Madagascar (10,104; 93; 6,613), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,879; 5; 975), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,196; 93; 1,543), South Sudan (2,313; 46; 1,190), Sudan (11,496; 720; 6,001), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,135; 2; 989).
Northern (151,192; 6,393; 76,392): Algeria (27,366; 1,154; 18,837), Egypt (92,482; 4,652; 34,838), Libya (2,827; 64; 577), Mauritania (6,171; 156; 4,430), Morocco (20,887; 316; 16,553), Tunisia (1,455; 50; 1,157), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 1; 0).
Southern (472,091; 7,456; 282,493): Angola (950; 41; 242), Botswana (739; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,316; 34; 1,025), Lesotho (505; 12; 128), Malawi (3,709; 103; 1,667), Mozambique (1,720; 11; 602), Namibia (1,917; 8; 104), South Africa (452,529; 7,067; 274,925), Zambia (5,002; 142; 3,195), Zimbabwe (2,704; 36; 542).
Western (122,288; 1,860; 81,215): Benin (1,770; 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,105; 53; 931), Cape Verde (2,328; 22; 1,550), Cote d'Ivoire (15,655; 96; 10,361), Gambia (326; 8; 66), Ghana (33,624; 168; 29,801), Guinea (7,055; 45; 6,257), Guinea-Bissau (1,954; 26; 903), Liberia (1,177; 72; 646), Mali (2,520; 124; 1,919), Niger (1,132; 69; 1,027), Nigeria (41,180; 860; 18,203), Senegal (9,805; 198; 6,591), Sierra Leone (1,783; 66; 1,317), Togo (874; 18; 607).
