Unique mobile home maintenance app started by Jungang Gu (Kenny Gu) serves 10,000 customers

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HelloButler mobile app, which has been available since 2016, has successfully seen the completion of more than 30,000 service calls for the more than 10,000 Vancouver-area homeowners who are customers.



Conceived by Vancouver-area builder-developer Jungang Gu (Kenny Gu) in 2015 as a response to many homeowner customers wanting to connect with tradespeople for home maintenance, the HelloButler app has more than 2,000 partners. They include plumbing, heating, roofing, carpentry, landscape, maintenance and emergency repair contractors.

“People kept saying they couldn’t find reliable and competent people to maintain, repair and renovate their homes through online or newspaper ads. I knew the best technicians and tradespeople because of the construction I was doing so the HelloButler platform became the answer,” Mr. Gu says. “I got the idea from what Uber does.”

By using the free interactive app, homeowners can reference a price table for the service category selected so they have a sense of how much it will cost before the technician goes in. Technicians then provide an accurate quote before the work starts for a completely transparent process. Customers are asked to rate the service they receive and to give feedback.

“We have seen full satisfaction in all but five per cent of the work that is done. Any issues raised by our customers are dealt with and have been one hundred per cent resolved,” Mr. Gu says.

HelloButler is unique because it also offers a security alarm service which includes water leak monitoring using a series of moisture sensors to automatically shut off the main water service to prevent flooding.

The HelloButler Group has an insurance brokerage license to help customers access insurance products that provide discounts if customers have the alarm system installed.

An available annual home maintenance package allows homeowners to choose from almost 30 items including boiler check-up, lawn mowing and gutter cleaning instead of homeowners having to schedule time with different trades.

HelloButler is a Burnaby-based company offering homeowners a one stop mobile app for maintenance, repairs, renovations, property management, security, homeowner insurance along with other services.