Merritt Construction Services Awarded Contract to Complete Section of Crosstrail Boulevard

$49 Million Extension to Provide Commuters with Alternate Route in Loudoun County

/EIN News/ -- Ashburn, VA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merritt Construction Services announced today that it has been retained by DMM Tuscarora LLC and the Loudoun County Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure (DTCI) to construct a segment of Crosstrail Boulevard between Kincaid Boulevard and Russell Branch Parkway. The $49 million project is now underway and is expected to be completed by January 2023.

“Loudoun County is pleased to partner with Merritt Construction Services who have demonstrated their ability to successfully undertake complex and challenging projects like the Crosstrail Boulevard project,” said Joe Kroboth, Director, Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure.

Providing commuters with an alternate route between Route 7 and Sycolin Road, the new four-lane, divided road segment will extend Crosstrail Boulevard from Kincaid Boulevard to Russell Branch Parkway. This will allow for greater access to the Loudoun United Soccer Stadium and Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park.

The 1.14-mile section will include a 115-foot bridge over the W&OD Trail Regional Park with direct pedestrian or bicycle access to the trail, as well as a 500-foot bridge over Tuscarora Creek and five storm water retention facilities.

DMM Tuscarora LLC is responsible for the construction of the first 800 feet, and the county is responsible for constructing the remainder of this section of Crosstrail Boulevard, prior to turning the road over to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for inclusion into the secondary road system.

For more information about the project, and to subscribe for updates, visit the project page at Loudoun.gov/crosstrailblvd.

About Merritt Construction Services

With a project portfolio of nearly 17 million square feet, Merritt has been providing site development, general construction, redevelopment and interior build-outs for over 50 years. Whether serving as general contractor, construction manager or design-builder, Merritt Construction Services offers full-service construction capabilities through all phases of development, from feasibility to commissioning. Merritt’s highly skilled construction team has completed a comprehensive roster of customized projects, including corporate campuses, LEED-certified green buildings, schools, manufacturing facilities and retail centers.

