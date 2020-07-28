UNCOMMON GIVING CORPORATION COMPLETES $13.5M FOUNDERS ROUND TO LAUNCH DIGITAL GIVING PLATFORM

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, Arizona, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uncommon Giving Corporation announced it closed a 506(b) founders’ round of $13.5 million in capital from more than 80 private investors to develop a new online giving platform. The digital platform, currently in Beta release, facilitates giving to more than 1.3 million 501(c)(3) charitable organizations, registered with the IRS, through a convenient digital giving wallet. UncommonGiving.com is the first in an ecosystem of generosity-related services planned by Uncommon, a for-profit holding company.



At UncommonGiving.com, people can discover nonprofits, explore causes and organize charitable giving in one, streamlined account. When funding an Uncommon Giving Wallet, donors receive an immediate tax receipt – even if they choose to direct their gift to a specific nonprofit or cause at a later time. Users can fund their account one transaction at a time or plan their giving through recurring donations. An Uncommon Giving Wallet is a “democratized” donor-advised fund (DAF) – a tax-smart charitable giving tool traditionally for the wealthy who can afford substantial account minimums and sizable monthly fees. Anyone can open an Uncommon Giving Wallet, a DAF, with as little as $10. Uncommon Charitable Impact, Inc., a designated 501(c)(3) public charity, receives the funds which are eligible as tax-deductible contributions to the extent allowed by law; and donations are distributed to nonprofits.



Uncommon Giving Corporation plans to develop a fully integrated generosity ecosystem including investment portfolios with risk-based, cause-based and faith-based options through its SEC registered investment advisory affiliate, Uncommon Investment Advisors. Uncommon Giving is positioned to support other Registered Investment Advisors and Wealth Managers in serving their clients with a digital solution that makes generosity an integral part of managing a family’s wealth, no matter the size. Uncommon also plans to assist employers and their stakeholders in promoting generosity and community involvement through a proposed workplace giving solution. Future innovations in Uncommon’s growing ecosystem will support its mission to awaken generosity and encourage giving time, talent, treasure, testimony and thanks.



Uncommon Giving Corporation was founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Ron Baldwin, who spent most of his 45-year career as a banking executive. His passion for extraordinary service and building relationships was the foundation most recently for de novo CrossFirst Bank, which grew to $3.5 billion in assets under his leadership, and in 2019 completed its initial public offering to trade on NASDAQ. Since 2018, when Baldwin transitioned to chairman emeritus, he has dedicated his energy to cultivating a bold new vision for serving others through giving.



“Our mission to awaken generosity and encourage giving would not be possible without the trust and support of our partners and shareholders,” said Baldwin, Uncommon CEO. “The capital raised to date has enabled us to develop proprietary technology that will scale as our presence grows in the marketplace. We believe this is the perfect time for Uncommon Giving.”



Haynes and Boone, LLP represented Uncommon Giving Corporation in the offering.



About Uncommon Giving:



Uncommon Giving Corporation, The Generosity CompanyTM, is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. The for-profit business is focused on a triple bottom line - economic, social and spiritual return on investment – by awakening generosity and encouraging giving. Company leaders bring decades of experience in financial services, banking, investments, technology and charity, and provide unique capabilities and innovative solutions for maximizing generosity.



All securities products or other advisory services are provided by affiliate Uncommon Investment Advisors, an SEC registered investment adviser. Uncommon Giving Corporation is not registered as an investment adviser with the SEC.



Experience the Uncommon Giving platform in Beta release at https://uncommongiving.com/.



Learn more about parent company Uncommon Giving Corporation at https://uncommon.today/.

Laura Graham Uncommon Giving Corporation 316.648.9017 laura@uncommon.today