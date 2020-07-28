Injured Hiker Carried from Georgiana Falls

CONTACT: Lieutenant James Kneeland 603-744-5470 July 28, 2020

Lincoln, NH – On Monday July 27 at 3:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker at Georgiana Falls in Lincoln. The hiker had suffered a lower leg injury that prohibited her from continuing without assistance. Conservation Officers and volunteers with the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the Georgiana Falls Trail. By 4:30 p.m., the first rescuers had arrived with the injured hiker and were able to stabilize the injury. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., the team was able to start the 1.1-mile rescue. At 6:00 p.m. the rescue party reached the trailhead on Hanson Farm Road and the waiting LinWood ambulance. The hiker was transported by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation of her injuries.

The hiker was identified as 43-year-old Gwen Anderson of North Brunswick, New Jersey. Anderson and her family were spending time cooling off in the swimming holes located along Harvard Brook when she wedged her foot between two rocks causing the lower leg injury. Anderson was able to hobble a short distance down the trail prior to rescuers arriving. Realizing they would need assistance they contacted 911. Three Conservation Officers and fifteen volunteers with Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team answered the call on this hot and humid day. Without the many volunteers showing up this rescue would have taken much longer.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.