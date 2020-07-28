ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Introduce Neuralify Platform for Faster Enterprise-Wide RPA Adoption

July 30 live event will spotlight automation capabilities that can increase output more than 200 percent, and reduce costs more than 40 percent

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New automation capabilities that allow enterprises to scale robotic process automation (RPA) more efficiently will be explored in the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, on Thursday, July 30.

Chip Wagner, CEO, ISG Automation, and John Mone, partner, ISG Automation, will share strategies for scaling enterprise intelligent automation programs and increasing output at lower cost, during the live, hour-long session, “The New Future: Automation at Scale,” at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

ISG enhanced its automation training capabilities with the recent acquisition of Neuralify, a market leader in intelligent automation enablement solutions and services. Wagner and Mone will discuss how the Neuralify acquisition will help ISG clients put automation at the core of an increasingly digital enterprise, accelerate success, overcome challenges and move past the “RPA wall.”

“The benefits of automation are clear and quantifiable, and most companies that deploy automation technology recoup their investment in the first two years,” Wagner said. “But ISG Research shows that many companies start strong, then hit the ‘RPA wall’ and stall out in their automation initiatives, typically after they have automated just 20 processes.”

Wagner said hitting the RPA wall has less to do with technology and more to do with a lack of strategy and governance, and organizational resistance to change. To break through the wall, organizations need to manage and prioritize demand, build hardened bots that won’t fail, measure and communicate business value, and ensure the people who are impacted by automation know how to navigate the change that is fundamentally redefining the way work gets done.

With the addition of Neuralify, ISG Automation now offers the industry’s only applied, continuous learning platform designed for remote learning. This platform training for building and scaling bot workforces, along with the use of ISG’s proprietary Code Quality Analyzer, helps clients achieve, on average, a 270 percent increase in output, as measured by the quality and pace of automation development, and a 43 percent reduction in build costs, with higher quality and less rework.

“Our solution is proven to accelerate RPA adoption,” said John Mone, CEO and co-founder of Neuralify, and now partner, ISG Automation. “In our July 30 ISG Smartalks™ session, we will demonstrate automation enablement capabilities that compress the learning curve and increase developer productivity.”

