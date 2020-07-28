Rentokil’s PestConnect Makes Pest Control More Efficient and Effective During The Time of COVID-19

Integrated pest control provides businesses with remote, digital monitoring devices for rapid response and reduced contact

/EIN News/ -- Reading, Penn., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The overall landscape of business operations has changed dramatically since the onslaught of COVID-19 in the United States. With additional responsibilities and fewer resources, business leaders are faced with many decisions, including the essential service of pest control. Rentokil, the largest pest control company in the world, redesigned the approach to integrated pest control for businesses with PestConnect, a portfolio of remote, digital monitoring systems to increase efficiency and reduce pest disruption in businesses.

PestConnect features remote digital monitoring of devices for 24/7 protection against rodents and other unwanted pests on the interior and exterior of facilities. Using infrared beams and sensor technology, the PestConnect devices will send an alert to the Rentokil Command Center as soon as the device detects activity to ensure a rapid response. Once triggered, the Rentokil specialist will respond to the exact location of the problem.

“Ineffective pest control costs businesses millions of dollars each year,” said John Myers, Rentokil President and CEO. “By combining the power of technology and data with expert pest control, PestConnect is more responsive, efficient and effective. Plus, it's an ideal, reduced-contact solution for businesses facing new challenges in the age of coronavirus.”

Traditional pest control operates on a routine service schedule, allowing gaps when rodent problems can occur, unnoticed by anyone. In between those services, the potential rodent problems can develop into infestations. For example, rats can reproduce in less than a month and have up to 12 pups at a time. With PestConnect, as soon as a device detects activity, an appointment will be set up to mitigate any risk to the business.

The robust data produced from PestConnect devices allows the Rentokil specialist to continually optimize the pest control program for the facility as well as identify areas for improvement in the business. PestConnect devices only track pest activity and no cameras or microphones record the environment. The system operates on its own network, separate from wifi and phone lines, and all data is encrypted.

“We live in a data-driven world,” said Myers. “We can now effectively track when and where a rodent entered the area, and use the data for immediate identification of a potential problem. Over time, the data gathered allows us to refine and optimize each business’ program to provide a quicker service with less disruption of the daily operations.”

With an increased awareness of hygiene and safety during the time of COVID-19, the PestConnect technology allows the specialist to limit contact in the facility and only address devices with recorded activity and the surrounding area. The targeted response reduces the contact needed on the property from the specialists.

For more information on Rentokil, please visit www.rentokil.com/us/pestconnect.

About Rentokil:

In fast-paced businesses, there's no room for pests. Rentokil believes in protecting brands and their customers by minimizing pest disruptions to business. The company's highly-trained experts leverage an integrated pest management approach, honed best practices, and field-tested protocols to create pest-free environments.

Rentokil is part of Rentokil North America, which provides commercial and residential pest control to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its comprehensive pest management solutions include general pest control; mosquito, termite and bed bug inspections and service; vegetation management; bird management; and fumigations.

In addition, Rentokil North America operates business services companies including Ambius, specializing in hand, air and surface hygiene with Hygiene360 as well as interior landscaping; Steritech, offering food safety and operational assessments; SOLitude Lake Management, providing lake and pond solutions; and Vector Disease Control International, which serves governments and municipalities with mosquito control services.

Rentokil North America is a division of Rentokil Initial plc, a leading business services company, operating globally in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.rentokil.com/us.

