2020-07-27 14:19:12.067 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Raytown

2020-07-27 14:19:12.067

Deborah Olawaiya of Raytown recently claimed a $50,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$1,000,000 Money Multiplier” Scratchers game. Olawaiya purchased the winning ticket at Price Chopper, 8700 E. 63rd St., in Kansas City.

“$1,000,000 Money Multiplier” is a $10 Scratchers game with more than $13.9 million in remaining prizes, including a top prize of $1 million.

In FY19, players in Jackson County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $120 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $7.6 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $21.2 million went to education programs in the county.