Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,123 in the last 365 days.

2020-07-27 14:19:12.067 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Raytown

2020-07-27 14:19:12.067

Story Photo

Deborah Olawaiya of Raytown recently claimed a $50,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$1,000,000 Money Multiplier” Scratchers game. Olawaiya purchased the winning ticket at Price Chopper, 8700 E. 63rd St., in Kansas City.

“$1,000,000 Money Multiplier” is a $10 Scratchers game with more than $13.9 million in remaining prizes, including a top prize of $1 million.

In FY19, players in Jackson County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $120 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $7.6 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $21.2 million went to education programs in the county.  

You just read:

2020-07-27 14:19:12.067 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Raytown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.