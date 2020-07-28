Great Plains Communications Unveils GPC Managed Wi-Fi to Enterprise Customers

Providing fast, reliable, managed wireless connectivity and capability as businesses begin to reopen

/EIN News/ -- Blair, Nebraska, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider with an expanding, privately‐owned 11,500+ mile fiber network reaching 11 states, has announced the launch of GPC Managed Wi-Fi. The solution allows enterprise customers to get back to business with a managed service that provides reliable wireless connectivity for customers, employees and guests.

GPC Managed Wi-Fi includes industry-leading access points and switches with consistent end to end wireless connectivity and performance in both indoor and outdoor settings. GPC Internet fuels the solution with fully scalable speeds ranging from 10 Mbps. to 1 Gbps. The product is custom designed to meet the unique connection needs of all customers from small businesses to large enterprises. The service is supported by the company’s expansive fiber network, built and continually upgraded to meet the ever-increasing bandwidth demands of enterprise, carrier and residential customers.

“As our enterprise customers begin to reopen, they must ensure employees, customers and guests can spread out to practice social distancing. This presents new connectivity challenges,” said Bryce Miller, Sr. Products Manager for Great Plains Communications. “The GPC Managed Wi-Fi solution enables seamless wireless performance in the new normal throughout every corner of the building. This gives our clients the ability to focus on getting back to business and profitability knowing they have a managed connection they can rely on.”

GPC Managed Wi-Fi Highlights

Speeds ranging from 10 Mbps. to 1 Gbps.

Guest and private Wi-Fi networks

Capable of integrating wired local network

Indoor and outdoor capabilities with access points available

Total GPC managed solution, from design and installation to turn-up, testing and maintenance

Next-generation firewall, advanced routing, intrusion detection and prevention and multiple service set identifiers (SSIDs)

24x7 proactive network monitoring

Analytics and reporting for network health and utilization

GPC network management reduces customer IT costs

To learn more about GPC Managed Wi-Fi, contact our Enterprise Sales Team at 888.343.814 or by emailing us at contactus@gpcom.com

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is the largest privately-owned telecommunications provider in Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing business, carrier and residential customers with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including Ethernet, Internet, video, hosted and voice solutions across an 11-state footprint. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive 11,500-mile regional fiber network, including long-haul and metro networks that span the state of Nebraska extending into Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the Company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information visit www.gpcom.com.

