ECCAS Council of Ministers prepares Conference of Heads of State

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 28 - The Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), analysed Monday a set of documents to be submitted to the Conference of Heads of State and Government to be held by videoconference on July 30. ,

At the XII Extraordinary Session held Friday, the regional bloc members examined several documents, including the reports of the Secretary General, and the Consultative Committee, the financial contributions of the member states of the regional organization, as well as the distribution of posts for the various positions of the ECCAS Commission.

The remuneration scale for the members of the future Commission, the progress of the ratification process of the Revised ECCAS Treaty, the draft agenda of the Conference of Heads of State and Government, among others, were also under analysis .

It should be recalled that the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) approved, by consensus, Angola's candidate for the position of president of the body's Commission, Ambassador Gilberto da Piedade Veríssimo, as part of the ongoing reform process.

Angola's proposal, presented during the IX Extraordinary Session of the Council of Ministers, held on 3 and 4 June, by videoconference, had the green light from all member states, and will now be submitted to the Heads of State and Government of the regional organization for endorsement.

Angola was represented by a delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and integrated by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça, representatives of the Ministry of National Defence and Veterans of the Homeland, the Ministry of the Interior, the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces, the External Intelligence Service, and other senior officials of State Bodies.

The ECCAS groups Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and São Tomé and Príncipe.