Brief overnight weekday traffic delays on Red Wing Bridge planned for two weeks beginning Aug. 3 (July 28, 2020)

RED WING, Minn. — Motorists using the Hwy 63 Red Wing Bridge beginning Aug. 3 will experience short delays during the overnight hours for two weeks as crews sandblast and apply sealant to the bridge’s driving surface, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The work will take place from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. each weekday night. The work will be done during the nighttime hours when traffic volumes are lighter. Traffic will be stopped by flaggers in one direction to allow traffic in the other direction to use the single lane of traffic that will be open during the sandblasting and then sealant application. Once the group is through, the other direction will take its turn to cross the bridge.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

The new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor opened to traffic in November. Construction work has continued on the new bridge and demolition of the old bridge is completed. Zenith Tech, Inc., of Waukesha, Wis., is the prime contractor.

The $63.4 million Hwy 63 bridge construction project includes building a new bridge to replace the Hwy 63 bridge, replacing the slip ramp over Hwy 61, reconstructing approach roads in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings. The project is scheduled to be completed Aug. 20.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

