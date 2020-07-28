Special Graphite Market and Flexible Graphite Sheet Market Size, Share 2020 By Development History, Business Prospect, Trend, Key Manufacturers, Price, Supply Demand, Growth Factor and End User Analysis till 2026

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Special Graphite Market 2020-2026:

﻿Global “Special Graphite Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Special Graphite market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the Special Graphite Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Special Graphite industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Special Graphite market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Special Graphite market.



﻿In 2019, the global Special Graphite market size was USD 997.5 million and it is expected to reach USD 1268.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Special graphite mainly refers to the high-intensity, high-density, high purity graphite products, has very important applications in many areas such as electronics, aerospace, defense, nuclear power, metallurgy and others.



The industry's leading producers are Toyo Tanso, SGL Group and Mersen, with a combined revenue ratio of 42.16%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Special Graphite Market



Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Special Graphite market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Special Graphite industry.

The major players in the market include:

Toyo Tanso

SGL Group

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

IBIDEN

Entegris

Nippon Carbon

SEC Carbon

GrafTech

Morgan

Schunk

Fangda Carbon

Datong XinCheng

Sinosteel

Henan Tianli

KaiYuan Special Graphite

Zhongnan Diamond

Qingdao Tennry Carbon

Dahua Glory Special Graphite

Hemsun High Purity Graphite

Harbin Electric Carbon Factory

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Isotropic Graphite

Extruded Graphite

Molded Graphite

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Photovoltaic Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Electrical Discharge Machining

Foundry and Metallurgy Field

Others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Special Graphite market?

What was the size of the emerging Special Graphite market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Special Graphite market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Special Graphite market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Special Graphite market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Special Graphite market?

What are the Special Graphite market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Special Graphite Industry?

Global Special Graphite Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Special Graphite market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Special Graphite Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Special Graphite market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Part 2:



Global Flexible Graphite Sheet Market 2020-2026:﻿



Flexible graphite gaskets offer excellent sealing capabilities under extreme conditions with a longer life and less maintenance. They have proven to be a superior replacement for asbestos gaskets in a wide range of services.

In 2019, the global Flexible Graphite Sheet market size was USD 2612.4 million and it is expected to reach USD 3390.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

Flexible Graphite Sheet market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flexible Graphite Sheet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flexible Graphite Sheet Market



The major players in the market include:



Garlock

GrafTech

Teadit

The Flexitallic Group

Lamons

Gasket Resources

Xuzhou Jinxing Graphite Material Co.

Toyo Tanso

Gee Graphite Ltd

Custom Gasket Mfg

Mersen

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Plain Graphite Sheet

Stainless Steel Flexible Graphite Sheet

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Automotive Gasketing

General Industrial Packing

Pasts for Semiconductor Equipment

Corrosion Resistant Seals

IT Industry

Global Flexible Graphite Sheet Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Flexible Graphite Sheet market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Flexible Graphite Sheet Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Flexible Graphite Sheet market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

